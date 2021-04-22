SCREENEO INNOVATION SA: Upgrade Movie Nights With These Portable Screeneo Projectors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / With a rich heritage in vision products, Philips is a trusted trendsetter. In a year of many challenges and changes, the company has perfectly caught the wave of a booming trend, projection. Philips Projection is now launching six new types of NeoPix Home Projectors and PicoPix Portable Projectors that will be available at special prices from April 2021.

How consumers access and view content has radically shifted as Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube came of age via streaming. Streaming and subscription platforms now dominate media consumption. The gaming industry has also significantly changed over the years and has evolved to a continuously growing 200 billion market.

Boasting vibrant images and booming sound the NeoPix and PicoPix Collections transform digital devices with small screens such as laptops by easily connecting and projecting expansive projected media up to 120". The NeoPix Collection is designed for entry-level consumers looking to elevate their visual experience, while the PicoPix Collection is thoughtfully crafted for those always on the go and want to share their media with peers and project anywhere they want.

"This year, we have decided to push the limits even further by bringing the PicoPix Collection's premium features to our NeoPix collection. Our customers can now enjoy our smart OS with pre-loaded apps, Wi-Fi Dual Band for maximum speed, Bluetooth for better reception, a new light engine delivering better color and contrast, upgraded resolution up to True Full HD, and a brand-new AirMote control for super-easy navigation," describes Naufel Dekli, CMO & GM Products at Philips Projection.

The new feature-packed range unlocks online streaming, casting the images and setting them free from small screens. Projection is ideal for families and groups to enjoy immersive viewing together. Not only are projectors audience inclusive but so too is the new range of devices. Philips offers a diverse choice of features, price points, and use cases, "compact in size and compact on price".

Retail Prices

PicoPix Max One $529.99

Neopix Ultra 2 $349.99

Neopix Ultra 2TV $399.99

PicoPix Micro 2TV $399.99

Get the NeoPix Prime 2 $199.99

About Screeneo Innovation SA

It was set up in 2018 as an exclusive brand licensing PHILIPS partner and serves as a global designer and distributor of handheld, ultra-short-throw projectors, plus digital receivers. Like Philips, Screeneo Innovation believes in the extraordinary, excellence, and customer centrism. It builds products for those who think that what makes technology smart is what it allows users to do with it, rather than what it can do. The team does this by leveraging design, expertise, and the innovative Philips brand that has been improving people's lives with a steady flow of groundbreaking innovations for over 125 years.

For more product information, please visit http://www.usa.philips.com/c-m-so/projectors.

Press kit is available here .

Media Contact

Lucie Simikova, lucie@rainfactory.com.

Related Images

SOURCE: Screeneo Innovation SA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641842/Upgrade-Movie-Nights-With-These-Portable-Screeneo-Projectors