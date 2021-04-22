Shopanova Announces a New Partnership with Alex Becker and the Hyros Advanced Tracking System

Thanks to the Partnership, All New Clients of Shopanova Will Have their Ads Managed with Hyros' Innovative Technology

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / The founders of Shopanova, a media buying agency for eCommerce stores, are pleased to announce a new partnership with Alex Becker and the Hyros Advanced Tracking System.

To learn more about Shopanova and the services that they offer, please visit https://shopanova.com/about/.

As a company spokesperson for Shopanova noted, thanks to the recent partnership, all new clients of Shopanova will have their ads managed with Hyros' cutting-edge technology for tracking and optimization.

The founders of Shopanova understand that it can be challenging for digital marketers to get accurate sales data on their business. To help solve this issue, they were inspired to partner with Becker and use his company's Advanced Tracking System, which will make it easier than ever for Shopanova's clients to understand their sales data and make the correct decisions about their businesses.

The fact that Shopanova would form a partnership with a company that will ultimately help their clients will not surprise the many owners of eCommerce stores who have worked with the media buying agency. Since Shopanova first opened, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for putting their clients' needs first.

"We believe in a people-first approach to everything we do. We see our clients as genuine real people - not transactions - and we encourage our clients to do the same," the spokesperson noted, adding that when meeting a new client for the first time, the team from Shopanova begins by taking a close look at the existing eCommerce website.

"We start by auditing your existing website, content, and data to see where you are today and how we can optimize to deliver big results."

Next, the spokesperson noted, the team from Shopanova will get busy making sure that their clients' eCommerce sites are fully optimized to provide a smooth and stress-free shopping experience that will not only improve conversion rates but also reduce the chances of lost sales and forgotten shopping carts.

About Shopanova:

Shopanova is a modern growth media buying agency for eCommerce shops. The company's team has been able to grow their clients' revenues from 5 figures all the way to 7 figures and beyond. Shopanova has been featured in Yahoo Finance, NBC, Digital Journal, and CBS, among other publications and top sector podcasts. To learn more about Shopanova and how they can assist in building a generational brand and scaling businesses to increase their profits, please visit https://shopanova.com/.

