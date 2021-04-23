Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2021) - Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV: LBI) ("Lions Bay" or the "Company") announces that the Company has arranged a subsequent advance of USD $500,000 from Riverfort Global Capital Ltd. on behalf of Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd. (the "Lender") on the previously announced secured loan facility (see news release on March 15, 2018) and amended on July 4, 2019. The proceeds of this advance will be used by the Company to participate in the Elementos Ltd. ("Elementos") private placement, which is a $0.01 unit containing a common share of Elementos and a half a warrant with each full warrant exercisable into an additional common share at $0.015 for until April 30, 2022, and other on market investment purchases.

The Company identified Elementos eighteen months ago as a potential major international tin producer with advanced projects in Spain and Australia. Tin prices have risen significantly over the past year and recent drilling results from the Elementos Oropesa project in Spain have enhanced the project. The Company will take up 45 million units in the new Elementos placement taking its shareholding to 214 million common shares. In addition the Company will hold 22.5 million warrants. The shares closed yesterday at 1.5 cents.

The Company continues to look at other opportunities and make minor adjustments to its portfolio. The Riverfort advance provides additional working capital together with proceeds from recent sales of the Company's investment portfolio.

The advance has a 12-month term, bears interest at 12% per annum and is subject to an implementation fee of 7%. The advance is secured by a guarantee from the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Pan Andean Capital Pty Ltd. ("Pan Andean") and a pledge by Pan Andean of certain of the investments held by Pan Andean.

As part of the subsequent advance, the Company has issued 2,560,991 warrants exercisable at $0.11 for a period of 12 months to the Lender.

Lions Bay Capital Inc. is a TSX-V listed Investment Issuer that is focused on high return investment opportunities, principally in the mining, clean energy and clean technology sectors, where it provides public and private companies with strategic and financial support.

