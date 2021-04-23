Rochet's appointment strengthens JAB's digital, transformation and new business model expertise

JAB is pleased to welcome Lubomira Rochet to the JAB Partnership, effective June 1, 2021. Based in London, Ms. Rochet is a recognized digital leader and business transformer with extensive global experience across multiple industries. She joins JAB following seven years at L'Oréal, where she served as Chief Digital Officer and a member of the Executive Committee.

While at L'Oreal, Ms. Rochet successfully led the beauty giant's marketing and commercial pivot to a digital-first company, scaling E-commerce to 27% of the Group's revenue with more than 45% average yearly growth during her tenure and accelerating Direct-to-Consumer engagement and reinventing marketing in the digital age. She was recognized as the 2019 Global Marketer of the Year by the World Federation of Advertisers.

Ms. Rochet will build on her successful track record of large-scale global business transformations to drive growth and digital leadership in JAB's portfolio companies. Ms. Rochet will join the Boards of several JAB portfolio companies, including those in JAB's indulgence, fast-casual food retail, petcare, and luxury platforms. She will not sit on the Board of nor deal with any matters related to Coty. Ms Rochet will also bring her deep and long-lasting knowledge of the Western and Asian tech, digital and innovation ecosystems and wide understanding of the evolving consumer aspirations to develop new growth platforms in consumer and consumer tech businesses for JAB.

Olivier Goudet, Managing Partner and CEO of JAB, commented: "We are very excited to welcome Lubomira as a Partner at JAB. Her experience and vision will be fundamental to the path forward as she enriches our institutional perspectives and capabilities in the digitalization of our world, a megatrend that is fundamental to understand in order to capture long-term growth and value creation for many years to come."

About JAB

JAB Holding Company invests in consumer-focused industries with attractive long-term dynamics, including strong growth prospects, attractive margin and cash flow characteristics, and proven resiliency. Together with JAB Consumer Fund, JAB Holding Company is the largest shareholder of Keurig Dr Pepper, a leader in the North American beverage market, and has controlling stakes in JDE Peet's, the largest pure-play fast-moving consumer goods coffee company in the world; NVA, one of the world's largest animal care services platforms; Krispy Kreme Doughnut, a global leader in doughnuts and other premium-quality sweet treats; Panera Bread, a leading bakery-café company; Pret A Manger, a leading company in the ready-to-eat food market; Caribou Coffee Company, a specialty retailer of high-quality premium coffee products; Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, the leader in the North American bagel category; Espresso House, the largest branded coffee shop chain in Scandinavia. JAB Holding Company is also the largest shareholder in Coty Inc., a global leader in beauty, and owns luxury goods company Bally.

