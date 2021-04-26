New MGA platform nurtures, develops, and supports a diverse portfolio of MGAs, each benefitting from modern technology and an extensive range of mid- and back-office support functions

NuVenture International Ltd, a new London-based business, has launched a robust framework to establish a diverse portfolio of MGAs, focused on a wide range of insurance products and sectors, combining underwriting expertise with the benefits of modern technology.

Formed by industry veteran Andy Colbran in a strategic partnership with Xceedance, NuVenture leverages a proven and broad range of insurance-specific services to attract underwriting teams and influence change in the MGA market, based on a culture of transparency with capacity providers. Within the NuVenture enterprise, the interests of MGA founders and their financial rewards are inextricably linked to the value they create for capacity providers.

With funding provided by NuVenture, founding underwriters will have a significant equity stake in their MGAs. Founders will have the opportunity to rethink the underwriting process, drive innovation, and reap the rewards of running their own business. To achieve their objectives, founders and teams can leverage proprietary, MGA-customised technology from NuVenture, offering capacity providers seamless connectivity and 24/7 access to their underwriting data. NuVenture MGAs are supported by centralised professional services, allowing them and capacity providers to focus on the core ingredient for success disciplined underwriting and building relationships with brokers.

"With the right investment in technology and extensive professional services support, I've long believed the MGA model can bring great value to brokers, capacity providers, and clients," said Andy Colbran, CEO, NuVenture. "Additionally, by using relevant data sources, MGAs can effectively streamline the underwriting process without compromising on quality. Our first MGAs will be operational within the next month and we want to build a pipeline of experienced underwriters and businesspeople to join NuVenture in the coming months and years. It's an attractive proposition for entrepreneurial underwriters, who are eager to help transform the insurance ecosystem and excited about the opportunity to benefit from the value they create."

About NuVenture International Ltd

NuVenture (www.nuventure.com) nurtures, develops, and supports a diverse portfolio of MGAs, each benefitting from an extensive range of mid- and back-office functions provided by Xceedance. With an innovative insurance business model built on modern, scalable technology and guided by core values of integrity and transparency NuVenture and its MGA members focus on influencing sustainable change in the MGA market.

About Xceedance

Xceedance (www.xceedance.com) is a global provider of strategic consulting and managed services, technology, and data sciences to insurance organisations. The company helps insurers launch products, drive operations, implement intelligent technology, deploy advanced analytics, and achieve business process optimisation. The experienced insurance professionals at Xceedance enable insurers worldwide to enhance policyholder service, enter new markets, boost workflow productivity, and improve profitability.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005167/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Stephen Breen, Rein4ce Ltd

Telephone: +44 (0)7843 076556

Email: stephen.breen@rein4ce.co.uk