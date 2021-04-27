Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2021) - Ali Zamani announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of 15,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (the "Company").

Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Zamani beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 895,500 Common Shares, 700,000 stock options and 790,800 Common Share purchase warrants, representing approximately 4.32% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 10.74% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Zamani has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Ali Zamani at alirzamani02@gmail.com.

