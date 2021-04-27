Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Massive Kurszielerhöhung von Top-Analyst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H63R ISIN: CA4585711068 Ticker-Symbol: G2W2 
Frankfurt
26.04.21
13:47 Uhr
0,105 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL GOLD AND METALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL GOLD AND METALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL GOLD AND METALS
INTERCONTINENTAL GOLD AND METALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERCONTINENTAL GOLD AND METALS LTD0,1050,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.