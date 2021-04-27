Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Massive Kurszielerhöhung von Top-Analyst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2021 | 08:05
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Harvia Oyj: Harvia completes facility acquisition in USA

HARVIA PLC PRESS RELEASE APRIL 27, 2021 AT 9.00 A.M. EET

Harvia has completed the acquisition of a facility suited for the production of sauna and spa products in Lewisburg, West Virginia, USA. The agreement was subject to normal due diligence and other conditions of closing.

Harvia announced the purchase agreement on February 11, 2021. The facility comprises high-quality production and office space totaling 8,900 m². The value of the transaction is approximately EUR 2.1 million.

The new facility is expected to increase the production capacity of Almost Heaven Saunas by approximately one third, thanks to a new layout and production lines, as well as improved production processes. In addition, the new facility offers an opportunity to increase and diversify production capacity significantly in the future. Production in the new facility is expected to begin in September 2021.

Further information:

CEO Tapio Pajuharju, tapio.pajuharju@harvia.fi, tel. +358 50 577 4200
CFO Ari Vesterinen, ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi, tel. +358 40 505 0440


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.