

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons plc (PZC.L) reported third quarter revenue of 145.3 million pounds, a growth of 4.7% year-on-year in constant currency. The Group said all regions grew revenue and profit from the prior year. PZ Cussons said it remains on track to perform in line with the current range of market expectations for full year 2021.



Jonathan Myers, Chief Executive Officer, said: 'Our third quarter results maintained the renewed momentum of our business despite the quarter ending with the anniversary of the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The encouraging growth was broad-based, with all Regions delivering top and bottom-line growth, enabling the Group to deliver operating margins ahead of third quarter last year.'



