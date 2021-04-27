Anzeige
Magnit Launches its Own Delivery Service from Magnit Cosmetic Stores in Regions

DJ Magnit Launches its Own Delivery Service from Magnit Cosmetic Stores in Regions 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit Launches its Own Delivery Service from Magnit Cosmetic Stores in Regions 
27-Apr-2021 / 12:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
MAGNIT LAUNCHES ITS OWN DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MAGNIT COSMETIC stores IN REGIONS 
 
 
Krasnodar, April 27, 2021: Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announced 
the launch of its own express delivery service from Magnit Cosmetic stores in regions. Today, this delivery service is 
available in eight cities, and six more cities will be connected until the end of the month. 
Stores in Moscow, Saint-Petersburg, Kazan, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Voronezh, and Chelyabinsk have been connected to the 
delivery service which was previously tested in Krasnodar. Within the next few days, Ufa, Nizny Novgorod, Perm, 
Orenburg, Izhevsk, and Tyumen will be also connected to this service. 
Up to 10 thousand items of the Magnit Cosmetic assortment, including household chemicals, goods for health and beauty, 
make-up, and perfumes, are available for purchase. Customers can place an order via Magnit Dostavka mobile app, and it 
will be delivered within 60-90 minutes. When making an order, a customer can choose a store from which it is better to 
deliver goods. 
The Project has been launched in partnership with Yandex.Eda service, whose experts became part of the application 
development team. The delivery is free, the minimum order is RUB 500, and the payment is made online only. Prices and 
discounts for the Internet service are identical to those in brick-and-mortar Chain stores. 
« 
Florian Jansen 
 
Magnit's Deputy 
CEO and Executive 
Director      "In April, we started to roll out our own express delivery service of products from Magnit 
          Convenience stores in regions, and now we are taking the delivery from Magnit Cosmetic stores beyond 
»         Krasnodar. In the nearest future, we plan to launch regular delivery from large formats in regions."

In total, Magnit currently runs seven online delivery projects, both independently and in cooperation with partners. E-commerce services encompass over 1,300 of the Company's stores in 58 regions and 94 cities. Around 60% of revenue from online projects is generated outside Moscow and St. Petersburg. Magnit delivers up to 9,500 orders a day. The average ticket of the Company's own delivery service is up to RUB 1,400, which is almost 3.8 times higher than in the convenience stores (RUB 372 in 1Q 2021). During 2021, the Company plans to expand online delivery adding at least 1,500 convenience, drogerie and large-format stores in more than 50 regions across Russia. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dmitry Kovalenko 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 4880 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 
       distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  100683 
EQS News ID:  1188492 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188492&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
