DJ Magnit Launches its Own Delivery Service from Magnit Cosmetic Stores in Regions

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Launches its Own Delivery Service from Magnit Cosmetic Stores in Regions 27-Apr-2021 / 12:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MAGNIT LAUNCHES ITS OWN DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MAGNIT COSMETIC stores IN REGIONS Krasnodar, April 27, 2021: Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announced the launch of its own express delivery service from Magnit Cosmetic stores in regions. Today, this delivery service is available in eight cities, and six more cities will be connected until the end of the month. Stores in Moscow, Saint-Petersburg, Kazan, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Voronezh, and Chelyabinsk have been connected to the delivery service which was previously tested in Krasnodar. Within the next few days, Ufa, Nizny Novgorod, Perm, Orenburg, Izhevsk, and Tyumen will be also connected to this service. Up to 10 thousand items of the Magnit Cosmetic assortment, including household chemicals, goods for health and beauty, make-up, and perfumes, are available for purchase. Customers can place an order via Magnit Dostavka mobile app, and it will be delivered within 60-90 minutes. When making an order, a customer can choose a store from which it is better to deliver goods. The Project has been launched in partnership with Yandex.Eda service, whose experts became part of the application development team. The delivery is free, the minimum order is RUB 500, and the payment is made online only. Prices and discounts for the Internet service are identical to those in brick-and-mortar Chain stores. « Florian Jansen Magnit's Deputy CEO and Executive Director "In April, we started to roll out our own express delivery service of products from Magnit Convenience stores in regions, and now we are taking the delivery from Magnit Cosmetic stores beyond » Krasnodar. In the nearest future, we plan to launch regular delivery from large formats in regions."

In total, Magnit currently runs seven online delivery projects, both independently and in cooperation with partners. E-commerce services encompass over 1,300 of the Company's stores in 58 regions and 94 cities. Around 60% of revenue from online projects is generated outside Moscow and St. Petersburg. Magnit delivers up to 9,500 orders a day. The average ticket of the Company's own delivery service is up to RUB 1,400, which is almost 3.8 times higher than in the convenience stores (RUB 372 in 1Q 2021). During 2021, the Company plans to expand online delivery adding at least 1,500 convenience, drogerie and large-format stores in more than 50 regions across Russia.

For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 4880 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 100683 EQS News ID: 1188492 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188492&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)