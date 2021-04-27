Ingram Micro Commerce Lifecycle Services, a leading provider of global supply chain solutions, ecommerce order fulfillment and ITAD solutions, with operations across Europe, North America, Latin America and the Asia Pacific region, today announced it was recognized as the Best Third-Party Logistics Provider by Global Brands Magazine. The award identifies excellence in performance and recognizes the significance of exceptional service delivery.

"We are honored to be named the Best Third-Party Logistics Provider alongside so many other respected supply chain leaders," said Glen Sutton, senior vice president, Ingram Micro Commerce Lifecycle Services. "We have an excellent team dedicated to providing a superior customer experience. We are also committed to continue making strategic investments and expanding our services and solutions to meet the ever-evolving logistics needs across a wide variety of industries."

The Global Brands Awards are typically presented at an annual event hosted by Global Brands Magazine, an international publication headquartered in the UK, though the 2021 awards were announced virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards honor global brands across a broad range of sectors for achieving excellence in performance. Over 7,000 nominees were assessed by an independent external research company during the evaluation process.

See the complete list of 2021 award winners, here.

About Ingram Micro Commerce Lifecycle Services

Ingram Micro Commerce Lifecycle Services provides global supply chain solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, re-marketing, distribution and more, our solutions drive growth across the commerce and technology markets.

We proudly serve customers ranging from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehousing network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships and decades of experience. Learn more at www.ingrammicroservices.com.

