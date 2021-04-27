Big German conglomerates such as Siemens, RWE and Vattenfall keep pushing for green hydrogen development through different projects. Germany's first offshore hydrogen pipeline is being planned by RWE itself, Shell, Gascade and Gasunie, and should be commissioned in 2035. Siemens is planning hydrogen projects in the 5 MW to 50 MW range, for industrial and mobility applications.Twelve companies have formed the Hamburg Hydrogen Network (Wasserstoffverbund Hamburg), submitting an application under the EU-wide "important projects of common European interest' (IPCEI) funding program, which would also ...

