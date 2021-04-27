

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.36 billion, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $1.46 billion, or $1.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 billion or $1.87 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $6.81 billion from $5.86 billion last year.



Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.70 Bln. vs. $1.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.87 vs. $1.61 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.81 Bln vs. $5.86 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.80 to $8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $26.6 to $27.6 Bln



