GB Sciences Featured & Speaking at the SACHS Associates' 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / GB Sciences (GBS), Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), a leading phytomedicine research and biopharmaceutical development company, will be featured during the SPOTLIGHT SHOWCASE at the SACHS Associates' 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum (NIF) for Business Development, Licensing & Investment from April 28 to April 30. The SACHS NIF, which is entirely virtual, will include a SPOTLIGHT SHOWCASE session describing GB Sciences' recent pivot and novel drug development pipeline. In addition, Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, the Chief Science Officer and Director of GB Sciences, is an invited speaker on the Pain, Migraines, and Addiction Panel during a live session on Therapeutics Day 2, April 29 at 11:50 a.m. EDT.

SACHS Associates is a well-known international conference company, bringing together over 250 Investors & Analysts who are the most experienced in the biopharmaceutical industry. Audience members will include buy and sell-side analysts from investment banks and funds, as well as partnering executives from pharma, biotech, and medtech companies. SACHS anticipates over 300 delegates and 30+ company presentations by established listed, private, and emerging companies.

The SACHS conference serves as a great opportunity for GBS to promote their new focus and rebrand, drug development pipeline, and proprietary machine-learning platform with leaders in the biotech, pharma, and finance industries. GBS recently pivoted from a cannabis-focused company to a biotech company focused on the research and development of plant-inspired optimized therapeutic mixtures. The GBS team is working to secure potential drug development partnering opportunities through their participation in this well-attended and highly regarded neuroscience innovation forum.

Dr. Small-Howard will be speaking at 11:50 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 29. This panel will be discussing current topics related to the development of innovative therapeutics for pain, migraines, and addiction including the role of the opioid crisis in renewing interest in novel therapeutics for pain and addiction, as well as mounting regulatory challenges and clinical development hurdles for these therapeutics. Dr. Small-Howard will be speaking with major influencers in the biopharmaceutical industry, such as:

Pradeep Banerjee, Executive Director, AbbVie, Inc.

Mark Demitrack, Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer, Trevena, Inc.

Norbert Riedel, CEO, Aptinyx, Inc.

Seth Lederman, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Randall Stevens, Chief Medical Officer, Centrexion Therapeutics Corp.

"It's an honor to represent GB Sciences and engage in important discussions with some of the most influential thought leaders in the industry regarding the opportunities and challenges involved with developing novel pain therapeutics," said Dr. Small-Howard. "I am looking forward to our conversations as we aim to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the treatment of pain and addiction in the aftermath of the opioid crisis."

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc. and GBS Global Biopharma, Inc. GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), through their Canadian entity, GBS Global Biopharma, Inc., is a phytomedicine research and biopharmaceutical drug development company whose goal is to create patented formulations of plant-inspired, optimized therapeutic mixtures (OTM) that target a variety of medical conditions. The active ingredients in our OTM are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). GB Sciences' novel drug discovery platform has yielded five issued US and three issued international patents, as well as 10 US and 35 international patent-pending applications. In our drug development pipeline, we have four preclinical stage programs, and our lead Parkinson's disease therapeutic program is being prepared for a First-in-Man clinical trial. In addition to Parkinson's disease, GB Sciences is developing therapeutics for neuropathic pain, cytokine release syndrome (CRS), Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), and heart failure. GB Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. https://gbsciences.com/

