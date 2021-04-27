MJ Biotech, Inc.: Invest Africa Global Receives Its First Covid-19 Rapid Test Kit In Namibia, Africa

Invest Africa Global Receives Its First Covid-19 Rapid Test Kit In Namibia, Africa

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / MJ Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:MJTV), the first shipment to Invest Africa Global of Covid 19 Rapid Test Kit arrived at Namibia, Africa April 23, 2021. The Rapid Test kit is a Nasal Swab test that produces test results in 10 minutes. This is an exciting time for the Company and for Invest Africa Global, as well. The next step in the process of distribution of the Rapid Test Kit is clearance by the Namibia Government Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The country of Namibia is located on the West coast of Africa and North of South Africa and is home to over 2,400,000 people.

For additional information please contact us at info@mjbiotech.us

