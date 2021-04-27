Announcing the Launch of The Bottle Mat, a Secure Cushioned Holder for All Types of Bottles

The Bottle Mat, Which Can Be Used on the Conveyor Belts at Grocery Stores and in Other Places, Can Prevent Glass Bottles from Breaking

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Dean Vitale, Founder of The Bottle Mat(R), is pleased to announce the launch of his innovative and secure, cushioned bottle holder that is designed to prevent bottles from breaking at the grocery store and other locations.

As Vitale noted, he was inspired to create The Bottle Mat during a trip to an ALDI supermarket. The couple in front of him on line at the cashier placed three bottles of wine on the conveyor belt, only to have one of the bottles fall over and break, creating a huge mess.

This experience inspired Vitale to create The Bottle Mat, which will safely cradle all types of bottles both at the checkout line at the grocery store and also in shopping carts, in the backseat of the car and in the refrigerator. The Bottle Mat is currently the focus of a fundraiser on Kickstarter.

In addition to wine, The Bottle Mat can also be used for 2-liter bottles of soda and other beverages, salad dressings and other condiments. It is constructed of hypo-allergenic, latex-free foam rubber, weighs less than 4 ounces and is around the size of a sheet of paper.

"The Bottle Mat solves a problem consumers have learned to live with, but one makes them uncomfortable," Vitale said, adding that the fear of bottle breakage is real and evident as customers hover over their bottles.

"Cashiers are often slowed while distracted from duties with their current customer as they warn those in line to lay their bottles down. When a fall does occur, the resulting breakage risks injury to the customer and produces a negative shopping experience for the customer."

In addition to being a useful product at home, Vitale said The Bottle Mat would also be a great addition to supermarkets. He is currently in the process of approaching representatives from Publix, ALDI and Winn-Dixie, as well as a variety of wineries.

About The Bottle Mat:

The Bottle Mat provides a secure cushioned holder, effectively cradling all manner of bottles, be they wine, 2-liter, or salad dressing and condiments. The benefits of the Bottle Mat don't stop at the conveyor. It provides a safe and stable platform in shopping carts, baskets, automobile seats or floorboards, refrigerator shelves and kitchen countertops.

