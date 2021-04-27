ADGS Advisory, Inc.: Quality Online Education Group Inc. Selected by CIOCoverage Magazine for "10 Best Innovative Companies to Watch in 2021"

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / ADGS Advisory, Inc (OTC PINK:ADGS), (the "Company"), a provider of leading-edge online education in the Asia Pacific region, today announced that its main subsidiary, Quality Online Education Group, has been selected as one of the "10 Best Innovative Companies to Watch in 2021" by CIOCoverage magazine.

"Quality Online Education Group focuses on technological innovation to help people in ways that were previously impossible and we're excited to be recognized for that focus by CIOCoverage," said Edward Wu, Chief Executive Officer of ADGS Advisory. "Our team has a passion for education and our teaching modules combine education and entertainment with AI and Big Data algorithms. The resulting 'edu-tainment' makes the classes and all of the supplementary materials that we provide fun and accessible for our pre-school - grade 6 students. We utilize technological innovation to link our native English-speaking teachers, based in Canada, the Philippines and South Africa, with our unique one-to-many class size, to reach students in far flung Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across China. As we continue to roll out our model to additional markets, these e-learning tools focused on academic success and enhanced personal growth, are one of the keys to our growing success."

The CIOCoverage "10 Best Innovative Companies to Watch in 2021" awards are based on the belief that technological advancements and innovations are not only the keys to rebuilding industries, economies, and societies around the world but also to make them better than ever before. Leading innovative companies emulate certain strong principles such as diversity, ambition, accountability, and a drive for innovation, to help them build a resilient foundation and ensure that their future goals are met. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, innovative organizations have fueled the transition to a safer, unassailable work environment. Companies that are focused on innovation stay on top, as their customers are their top priority, and because they have the confidence to always diversify and change, according to the current scenario, and needs.

About CIOCoverage

CIOCoverage focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT's role in achieving business goals. For more information, go to: www.ciocoverage.com

About ADGS Advisory, Inc.

ADGS Advisory, Inc. is the parent company of Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), which is based in Canada and is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students in China and will be expanding to other markets where English education is sought after. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results, by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit: qualityonline.education

