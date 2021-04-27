Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.04.2021
Massive Kurszielerhöhung von Top-Analyst!
Dow Jones News
27.04.2021 | 14:46
7ECO Vietnam: 7ECO Vietnam - A New Hope in A Green, Modern and Sustainable Agricultural Ecosystem 
27-Apr-2021 / 14:15 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
7ECO Vietnam - A New Hope in A Green, Modern and Sustainable Agricultural Ecosystem 
 
HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 27 April 2021 - 
7ECO - Harnessing digital transformation for Vietnam's agricultural growth 
In the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it is critical to undertake research in order to grow and 
technologize the agricultural product processing industry. 
As a leading developer in this process, 7ECO is striving for an technological revolution aiming to take Vietnamese 
agriculture to a whole new level. 
 
7ECO is integrating digital transformation into Vietnam's agriculture sector 
7ECO is a UK-based company investing in and developing smart agricultural projects. With a vision towards developing 
clean and sustainable agriculture in Vietnam, 7ECO is employing technologies in agriculture to improve productivity and 
optimize land use potential. Currently, 7ECO has invested in multiple smart agricultural projects in many countries 
around the world such as Vietnam, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Brazil, etc. 
With the goal of developing an agriculture industry in line with the orientations of the Vietnamese government in 
2021-2025, 7ECO Vietnam is currently using capital from both domestic and foreign investment funds with a focus on 
developing organic agriculture and providing output commitments to farmers while connecting and promoting exports to 
highly potential agricultural markets such as Europe, the Middle East, China, Australia, the United States, etc. 
7ECO, in particular, pledges to synchronously integrate science and technologies to every single project, from soil 
treatment, planting, growing, harvesting, processing, quality verification to distribution. Smart agricultural 
production is going to be monitored in real-time. Production is going to be conducted on pre-programmed systems and 
linked to agricultural machinery and systems through digital means. The application of digital transformation in 
agriculture promises to bring about many positive changes to the growth of Vietnam's economy. 
7ECO Company is launching a number of significant projects in Vietnam in 2021 
With multiple important projects to be launched in 2021 to transform Vietnam's agriculture, 7ECO Vietnam has officially 
cooperated with a number of key strategic partners. This is a major turning point marking the revolution of the 
agriculture sector of Vietnam. 
In view of that, on April 20, 2021, the signing ceremony of the investment and cooperation agreements between 7ECO 
Vietnam Company and various key strategic partners has taken place at the Grand Hall of Saigon, thereby strongly 
promoting the multilateral relations in harnessing modern technologies for agricultural production sectors in the 
future. 
 
At the event, 7ECO has introduced the 7ECO - "For A Green Future" project as a comprehensive digital solution for 
resources, finance, administration, and human resources problems in Vietnam. That has opened up many opportunities for 
cooperation between individuals, businesses, and partners interested in agricultural solutions who wish to apply data 
digitalization technology into advanced agricultural models. 
With the objective of integrating technology into agriculture to improve production efficiency, optimize land use 
potential, and develop clean and sustainable agriculture, 7ECO Vietnam commits to constantly strive to increase the 
agriculture values to a whole new level. 
 
7ECO is an initiative of new heights aiming towards the sustainable development of the agriculture sector in Vietnam 
and other countries in the world. The 7ECO project confidently initiates and pioneers with strong financial resources 
from big corporations along with well-known investment funds such as Head Capital, VNC Capital, Aptus Capital, etc, in 
parallel is a talented leadership team with many years of experience in managing, investing, and developing many large 
projects, domestic and foreign. 
Various leading experts have committed to accompanying the project, such as Professor - Doctor Vo Tong Xuan, a leading 
figure in the agriculture sector of Vietnam, Doctor Tran Nguyen Chi - Director of the Sustainable Farm Sinh Loc, Doctor 
Nguyen Van Hieu, etc. 
                Professor - Doctor, scientist Vo Tong Xuan at the event 
 
With a solid financial foundation, modern digital technologies, and a team of foremost experts and operators, 7ECO will 
undoubtedly create a breakthrough for the growth of Vietnam's agriculture in the near future. 
For more details, please contact us: 
7ECO Vietnam Agriculture Investment And Development Joint Stock Company 
Address: 20F, Flemington, 182 Le Dai Hanh, Ward 15, District 11, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. 
Website: http://7eco.com 
Email: info@7eco.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1188570 27-Apr-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=ec63b10c6b183dd5a34fb3a123e311e2 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=846dc2e846ab374baf11c2a9e5640b99 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188570&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2021 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
