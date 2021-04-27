Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Massive Kurszielerhöhung von Top-Analyst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWVX ISIN: US30303M1027 Ticker-Symbol: FB2A 
Tradegate
27.04.21
16:45 Uhr
250,70 Euro
-0,10
-0,04 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FACEBOOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FACEBOOK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
250,35250,5516:49
250,35250,5516:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2021 | 16:05
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JobDiva Makes Hiring More Efficient by Integrating with Jobs on Facebook

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobDiva is proud to announce an integration with Jobs on Facebook-one of the first integrations of its kind.

Jobs on Facebook makes it simple for employers and recruiters to post jobs, manage applications and communicate with candidates more easily. By synchronizing job openings, JobDiva's integration with Jobs on Facebook empowers businesses to reach candidates where they are spending significant amounts of time.

"At JobDiva, we are focused on reducing unemployment during these uncertain times, as well as matching the workforce with their desired opportunities by maximizing our clients' capabilities-and doing so quickly, in the interest of the public at large," said Gus Samra, JobDiva's Chief Revenue Officer. "JobDiva's integration with Jobs on Facebook is a signal example of our commitment to talent and client success, and we're ecstatic to offer this integration."

About JobDiva:JobDiva (https://www.jobdiva.com/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=jobs_on_facebook), the leading global ATS, is delivered to clients via the cloud. JobDiva stands as the top-tier ATS, defining the path of innovation in staffing technology.


Contact:
Bella Chen
Head of Marketing, JobDiva
Bella.chen@jobdiva.com (mailto:Bella.chen@jobdiva.com)
+1 212-384-6566

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65890c74-c25d-4a3c-a1a1-b11802201711 (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65890c74-c25d-4a3c-a1a1-b11802201711)


FACEBOOK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.