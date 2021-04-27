Winning Brands Corp.: Bold Move by Winning Brands to Engage North Americans in Waste Reduction

Curing the Continent's Addiction to Plastic Spray Bottle Garbage

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) www.WinningBrands.com is defying the odds. The company is making a business comeback and helping to prevent mountains of future plastic packaging waste from being created.

The micro-brand manufacturer that skeptics thought was just another penny stock has been quietly transforming itself from a caterpillar into an electric butterfly. Today, OTC Markets has approved Winning Brands for OTC's "PINK Current Information" quotation tier. Now, Winning Brands' several thousand shareholders are on a mission that targets every home in America.

Their mission is to help slash needless plastic bottle garbage with a simple fix that has huge potential impact. North Americans are estimated to throw away over a billion empty spray cleaner bottles and trigger sprayers every year. Winning Brands' practical answer reduces such garbage by 95% and saves consumers millions of dollars in the process.

The company is launching a solution that makes the equivalent of 20 bottles of spray cleaner out of a single bottle of a versatile concentrate, called 1000+ Stain Remover. It's an alternative approach to standard spray cleaners that are mostly water when sold in the store. The 95% reduction in spray bottle garbage is achieved by adding the concentrate to water into any re-usable spray dispenser at home instead. This simple change of behavior cuts the cost of a bottle of re-filled spray cleaner down to pennies, and prevents mountains of needless empty bottles and trigger sprayer garbage from being created each year going forward.

Winning Brands' plan also delivers a carbon footprint reduction, cuts truck traffic congestion, lessens cardboard packaging waste, slashes warehousing space duplication, and saves heat and electricity use. www.1000Plus.ca

Single-use plastic packaging pollution has become a major policy interest for governments and environmental groups, yet the lack of consumer engagement with this waste issue has been problematic and recycling rates are low. Some experts feel that the key to progress is to provide consumers with practical alternatives that make it easier to consume less plastic packaging.

With its launch of 1000+ as a spray cleaner concentrate, Winning Brands is taking a leadership role within its own industry by advocating for adoption of this concentration method for spray cleaners as the new norm, despite knowing that it will attract competition to Winning Brands. The company is inviting industry and consumers to lean forward to make this happen. If it catches on, this change could have far reaching benefits, because the spray cleaner category is vast. Winning Brands CEO, Eric Lehner, hopes that Winning Brands will be rewarded by North Americans for being a positive change agent, and that the 1000+ Stain Remover brand will be a household name as this transformation gains traction.

Lehner describes next steps: "Consumers operate in their lived reality. They can't act for the social good unless practical options are put in front of them. We have barely scratched the surface of the potential to reduce such waste because creative alternatives are marginalized by retailers as "non-standard". Innovation needs to start with manufacturers, be supported by retailers and then embraced by consumers. That's the realistic sequence to create a positive feedback loop of consumers rewarding innovation. Winning Brands has implemented a "concentrate only" policy for spray cleaning. That's impactful because our consumers will throw away 20 fewer regular spray bottles in the future, for every purchase of a single concentrated bottle now. Plastic itself is not the problem - it has tremendous properties when used appropriately and we can support its best applications while at the same time stop turning it into garbage where it's unnecessary. That's the key - eliminating mindless waste and ridiculous environmental accumulation. Spray cleaner bottle garbage waste can plummet through this method. I'd love to hear from open-minded organizations who are willing to help make this happen. Let's all be part of the solution."

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION: Winning Brands is the manufacturer of record of environmentally oriented cleaning solutions. Winning Brands has indicated in its public communications that it seeks to enhance shareholder value through innovation of its existing 1000+ Stain Remover brand and also by curating progressive business ventures with broader technical scope. The 1000+ Stain Remover brand is now available at some retailers offering it on-line, as described on the brand website: www.1000Plus.ca

The company maintains a Shareholder Weblog answering many shareholder questions

at www.WinningBrandsCorporation.com/blog and maintains an active shareholder Twitter platform that enjoys continuous updates: www.Twitter.com/WinningCEO. The brand's Facebook page is: www.Facebook.com/1000PlusStainRemover A brief video presentation of 1000 can be seen here: https://vimeo.com/498776766

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. 1000+ Stain Remover is a trademark of Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd.

Eric Lehner

Winning Brands

+1 705-737-4062 ext. 8

eric@winningbrands.ca

Winning Brands

92 Caplan Avenue, Suite 134

Barrie, Ontario, Canada

L4N 9J2

2 Pictures attached with captions:

Picture 1:

Caption: 1000+ Stain Remover / Spray Cleaner Concentrate brand invites consumers, retailers and manufacturers to reduce plastic bottle waste by switching to concentrates for re-usable sprayers as the new norm in North America.

Picture 2:

Caption: 1000+ Stain Remover / Spray Cleaner Concentrate brand advocates for adoption of concentrates in the spray cleaner market as the new norm in order to slash empty container waste by 95%, reduce costs to consumers, reduce carbon emissions and other benefits.

SOURCE: Winning Brands Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/642476/Bold-Move-by-Winning-Brands-to-Engage-North-Americans-in-Waste-Reduction