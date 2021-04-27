DeFiScale: Defiscale Listing on Hitbtc Starts with Growth of DFC Token

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Recently DeFiScale token has been added to HitBTC. DFC opened at 0.00000075 BTC and by midday UTC Apr 26 reached 0.00000087 BTC, so in the first 4 days rose over 16%. In the last month HitBTC was the second, afterCoinDeal, crypto exchange that started listing DFC token. DeFiScale plans new listings in upcoming weeks along with new announcements regarding its investment pool.

DeFiScale has earned recognition in the DeFi industry for its new business model - Venture Pad which is characterized by:

Staking with rewards coming from the profits of DeFiScale

Growth of the token price stimulated by opening new commercial projects, in the case of DeFiScale, in the gaming and financial sectors

Event-driven growth of capitalization as an effect of business expansion and publishing financial reports of DeFiScale and its portfolio projects.

DeFiScale is a blockchain-based project offering staking of two assets - USDT or DFC (DeFiScale's own token) and a fixed reward paid to investors daily. DeFiScale allocates its pool of funds in new and existing blockchain projects especially in the gambling and financial industry. Listing on the HitBTC exchange as well as an upcoming monetization of new crypto projects are the next major steps to solidify DeFiScale's presence in the rapidly growing Defi industry and to exploit the steadily accelerating migration of money and clients from centralized finance to DeFi.

HitBTC offers over 1000 trading pairs; its daily volume exceeds $4 billion. The platform was created in 2013 and provides exchange, custodial and other related services. The exchange works with individual customers and corporate clients and has offices all over the world including London, Malta, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago, Hong Kong, Beijing and Singapore.

