Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kai Valo

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210427181050_5

Transaction date: 2021-04-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 88 Unit price: 8.2 EUR

(2): Volume: 20 Unit price: 8.2 EUR

(3): Volume: 495 Unit price: 8.12 EUR

(4): Volume: 12 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(5): Volume: 20 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(6): Volume: 20 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(7): Volume: 700 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(8): Volume: 20 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(9): Volume: 1,235 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(10): Volume: 350 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(11): Volume: 40 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(12): Volume: 617 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(13): Volume: 309 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(14): Volume: 309 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(15): Volume: 700 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(16): Volume: 450 Unit price: 8.04 EUR

(17): Volume: 6 Unit price: 8.04 EUR

(18): Volume: 350 Unit price: 8.04 EUR

(19): Volume: 259 Unit price: 8.02 EUR

(20): Volume: 260 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(21): Volume: 1,135 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(22): Volume: 70 Unit price: 8.04 EUR

(23): Volume: 1,245 Unit price: 8.04 EUR

(24): Volume: 371 Unit price: 8.04 EUR

(25): Volume: 33 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(26): Volume: 886 Unit price: 8.04 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(26): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 8.07122 EUR



