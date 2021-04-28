Auddia Inc. Announces its Second Broadcast Radio Partnership as it Launches with Amaturo Sonoma Media LLC

Expansion Increases Auddia's Initial Pilot with Broadcasters to Reach a Listening Audience of Over 300,000 Potential Subscribers for Planned National Launch in 2021

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced its second broadcast radio partnership with Amaturo Sonoma Media LLC (ASMG or Sonoma Media). Based in Santa Rosa, CA, Sonoma Media owns and operates five top-rated radio stations in addition to Northbay biz Magazine. The partnership expands Auddia's landmark pilot, that marks the first-time radio broadcasters will be promoting a subscription based commercial-free premium listening experience to over-the-air listeners, to reach over 300,000 radio listeners every month.

Michael O'Shea, president of the five stations comprising ASMG, commented, "The time has come for broadcast radio listeners to have the opportunity to enjoy radio's unique local content and tie to the community within a premium listening experience. Today's consumer expects options and I am delighted to see our listeners have the opportunity to not only personalize their radio listening experience but to consume our leading group of stations on a commercial-free subscription basis, for the first time. I applaud Auddia for recognizing the value of local audio content and building a platform that gives consumers the opportunity to increase the joy they get from radio. I believe Auddia has lightening-in-a bottle and look forward to seeing how our listeners embrace the opportunity."

Tom Birch, owner of Lakes Media and the first broadcast radio partner and newest board member of Auddia said, "It is with great enthusiasm that I welcome Michael O'Shea and Sonoma Media to the Auddia movement. Auddia's AI algorithm is testing extremely well against our stations resulting in an accelerated timeline for Lakes Media listeners to be the first to enjoy a premium ad-free radio listening experience. Expanding Auddia's technology across ASMG's listener base gives over 300,000 consumers access to commercial free AM/FM radio with the added benefit of content personalization. Michael and I look forward to welcoming additional colleagues and reporting on what we expect to be an enthusiastic reception from our listeners."

The Amaturo Sonoma Media partnership is launching this week with Auddia initiating the process of testing its AI algorithms against ASMG stations. Given the excellent performance of the algorithms against Lakes Media stations, it is expected that ASMG will be active in late Q2 or early Q3. Similar to the Lakes Media partnership, a premium Sonoma Media app built by Auddia will be promoted to consumers. Consumers will have a free 30-day trial to evaluate the premium experience before subscribing. Upon national launch of the Auddia app, all subscribers to the premium Sonoma Media app and the premium Lakes Media app will receive an automatic update resulting in seamless incorporation into the nationally launched Auddia app.

Auddia expects to report the level of consumer interest and subscription pricing from both Lakes Media and Sonoma Media audiences in anticipation of its full national launch in the second half of 2021.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts - the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

About Amaturo Sonoma Media Group LLC

Amaturo Sonoma Media Group is a leading local media and entertainment company, specializing in radio, print, digital, mobile marketing, and live-event entertainment. With an active audience of over 250,000 Persons per month, ASMG has greater reach than any other media outlet in the North Bay, Sonoma County, California - just 45 minutes North of San Francisco.

Sonoma Media owns and operates five top-rated radio stations with over 200,000 listeners each month in addition to Northbay biz Magazine with 50,000 monthly readers, which represents the largest total reach of any media outlet in the region.

Forward-Looking Statements

