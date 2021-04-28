Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt wird es ernst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852009 ISIN: US7170811035 Ticker-Symbol: PFE 
Tradegate
28.04.21
15:05 Uhr
31,935 Euro
+0,140
+0,44 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PFIZER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PFIZER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,90031,93015:05
31,90531,93515:05
Dow Jones News
28.04.2021 | 13:34
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amplyx Pharmaceuticals acquired by Pfizer

DJ Amplyx Pharmaceuticals acquired by Pfizer 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Amplyx Pharmaceuticals acquired by Pfizer 
28-Apr-2021 / 12:02 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Amplyx Pharmaceuticals acquired by Pfizer 
LONDON, 28 April 2021: Arix Bioscience plc, ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing 
in and building breakthrough biotech companies, notes that its portfolio company Amplyx Pharmaceuticals ("Amplyx"), a 
privately-held company dedicated to the development of therapies for debilitating and life-threatening diseases that 
affect people with compromised immune systems, has been acquired by Pfizer Inc. 
The acquisition of Amplyx follows an initial equity investment by Pfizer in December 2019 as part of Amplyx's Series C 
financing. The terms of the transaction will result in a small increase in Arix's holding value of Amplyx.[1] 
The announcement can be accessed on Pfizer's website at: https://www.pfizer.com/news and full text of announcement from 
Pfizer is contained below. 
[ENDS] 
For more information, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0)20 7290 1072 
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
 
Optimum Strategic Communications 
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir 
+44 (0)20 3922 1906 
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com 
 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate 
their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth 
phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
[1] As at 31 December 2020 
 
Pfizer Acquires Amplyx Pharmaceuticals 
Deal expands anti-infectives pipeline with addition of novel antifungal Phase 2 candidate, Fosmanogepix (APX001) 
Opportunity to advance Pfizer's expertise and deep heritage in infectious disease 
NEW YORK-- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that it has acquired Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a privately-held 
company dedicated to the development of therapies for debilitating and life-threatening diseases that affect people 
with compromised immune systems. Amplyx's lead compound, Fosmanogepix (APX001), is a novel investigational asset under 
development for the treatment of invasive fungal infections. 
More than 1.5 million cases of invasive fungal infections occur worldwide each year, with mortality rates as high as 
30-80% across infection typesi. Fosmanogepix has a novel mechanism of action with the potential to target fungal 
strains resistant to standard of care therapy. As there are only three classes of antifungal medications currently 
available, antifungal resistance can severely limit treatment options; a potential new therapeutic class may therefore 
be of importance for both physicians and patientsii. There has been no novel therapeutic class of antifungal therapies 
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in nearly 20 years. 
"The COVID-19 pandemic has been a stark reminder of the devastating impact of infectious diseases, highlighting the 
continuous need for new anti-infective therapies to treat both emerging and difficult to treat bacterial, viral and 
fungal infections," said Angela Lukin, Global President, Pfizer Hospital. "We are deeply committed to helping patients 
suffering from infectious diseases, continuously seeking opportunities to build our portfolio of anti-infective 
therapies. We've already invested in assets that, if approved, could help address drug-resistant bacterial infections 
and critical viral infections; with this acquisition, we look forward to progressing the development of a novel 
anti-fungal as well." 
Fosmanogepix is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of both intravenous (IV) and 
oral formulations for the treatment of patients with life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by molds, 
yeasts and rare molds (e.g., Aspergillus spp, Candida spp including Candida auris, Fusarium spp. and Scedosporiumspp). 
Fosmanogepix has demonstrated broad-spectrum activity in-vitro and has shown wide distribution to various tissues 
including the brain, lung, kidney and eye. With both IV and oral formulations in development, Fosmanogepix may allow 
for the transition from IV to oral, thus potentially enabling, for the benefit of patients, the continuation of 
treatment outside the hospital. 
In addition to Fosmanogepix, with this acquisition, Pfizer has secured ownership of Amplyx's early-stage pipeline that 
includes potential antiviral (MAU868) and antifungal (APX2039) therapies. 
Globally, infectious diseases are responsible for more than 8.4 million deaths annually*iii, accounting for two of the 
World Health Organization's top ten causes of death worldwideiv. Infections are caused by different types of pathogens, 
including bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites, and can be acquired in the community or in a hospital or healthcare 
setting. 
The acquisition of Amplyx follows an initial equity investment by Pfizer in December 2019 as part of Amplyx's Series C 
financing. At that time, Pfizer joined a world class group of biotechnology investors that included 3×5 Partners, Adage 
Capital Management, Arix Bioscience, BioMed Ventures, Lundbeckfonden Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, Pappas 
Capital, RiverVest Venture Partners and Sofinnova Investments. 
Financial terms of this acquisition were not disclosed. 
DLA Piper LLP (US) served as Pfizer Inc.'s legal advisor for the transaction, while Cooley LLP served as Amplyx's legal 
advisor and Evercore as its financial advisor. 
About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives 
At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve 
their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture 
of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across 
developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared 
diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical 
companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to 
reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all 
who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In 
addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, 
LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer. 
PFIZER DISCLOSURE NOTICE 
The information contained in this release is as of April 28, 2021. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update 
forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments. 
This release contains forward-looking information about Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Amplyx's lead compound, Fosmanogepix 
(APX001), the acquisition of Amplyx by Pfizer and Pfizer's anti-infectives portfolio that involves substantial risks 
and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such 
statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things; risks related to the ability to realize the 
anticipated benefits of the acquisition, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the acquisition will 
not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that the businesses will not be 
integrated successfully; disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational 
relationships; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions 
related to the acquisition; other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or 
regulatory conditions; future exchange and interest rates; changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and 
policies; future business combinations or disposals; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including 
the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, 
regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable 
new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to 
differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied 
with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when drug applications may be filed in any 
jurisdictions for Fosmanogepix or any other anti-infectives; whether and when any such applications may be approved by 
regulatory authorities, which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the 
product's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product's efficacy and, if approved, whether 
Fosmanogepix or any such other anti-infectives will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities 
impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or 
commercial potential of Fosmanogepix or any such other anti-infectives; the impact of COVID-19 on Pfizer's business, 
operations and financial results; and competitive developments.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2021 07:02 ET (11:02 GMT)

PFIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.