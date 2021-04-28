GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data's Swiss Hosted "Sekur" Secure Email and Secure Messaging Application to Be Featured on Reason.com - Leading US Libertarian Website

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA: A2PN34) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to report that its Swiss hosted Sekur encrypted email, encrypted messaging and secure file-share solution will be featured on the Reason Foundation's Reason.com website through a series of paid informercials in a Podcast called The Reason Roundtable.

The Podcasts are scheduled to start on May 10 2021 and are scheduled on a weekly basis with informercial spots of 30 and 60 seconds each week. There will be a total of 31 informercials planned until December 31 2021. The Company has received the guarantee of minimum 23,000 downloads per podcast episodes. This puts Sekur in front of tens of thousands of listeners in a targeted audience seeking privacy and security in their data and communications. Additionally, the Company plans several sponsored email ads with Reason.com.

According to Reason.com, founded in 1968, Reason is the nation's leading libertarian magazine. they produce hard-hitting independent journalism on civil liberties, politics, technology, culture, policy, and commerce. As the magazine of free minds and free markets, Reason exists outside of the left/right echo chamber. Their goal is to deliver fresh, unbiased information and insights to our readers, viewers, and listeners every day.

Along with a monthly print distribution of 46,000, Reason.com attracts 5 million visits a month. Reason produces original videos that draw 5 million views a month, as well as podcasts, live events, and more. Their staffers regularly appear on leading cable news and radio programs and their work is widely cited in the media. Reason is published by Reason Foundation, a nonprofit education and research organization.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very happy to announce the start of our US mass market launch with the signing of the deal with Reason.com. This is one of many more media contracts which we plan to complete in 2021 in order to bring awareness of the Sekur and SekurMessenger solutions. There is a need for privacy and security in the US market, and globally. By having informercials in podcasts, we are starting to educate our target audience about Sekur and all its privacy advantages. This is part of our plan to spend US$250,000 in 2021 as previously announced, in order to build a large mass market awareness in the US market. As we are not connected, and never have been connected, to AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud platforms, commonly referred to as "Big Tech", we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications through secure messaging, secure voice record transfer and secure email through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland."

Sekur, which includes SekurMessenger as part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one app solutions, includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

SekurMessenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

Additionally, SekurMessenger now comes with a proprietary feature and technology called Chat by Invites. This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. This unique feature is now fully deployed and functional on all iOS and Android devices and web platforms. The target sectors are numerous, including but not limited to real estate, legal, financial, government, energy, mining, manufacturing, trade and medical sectors.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

