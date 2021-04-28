AmmPower Corp signs research agreement with Process Research Ortech Inc.

Process Research Ortech Partner With AmmPower To Develop Innovative Methods for the Synthesis of High-Grade Ammonia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:SLDMF)(FRA:601) (the "Company" or "AmmPower"), is pleased to announce it has signed a research and development agreement with Process Research Ortech Inc. ("Ortech"). Through this partnership, AmmPower aims to work with Ortech to explore and identify new Green Ammonia synthesis techniques to improve upon the efficiency of the current ammonia production process.

AmmPower's primary focus is to work with Ortech to improve the efficiency of ammonia synthesis process by incorporating new additives and catalysts to the production process and testing different methodologies to improve ammonia formation conditions. In doing so the Company hopes to develop a more economical, high-grade form of Green Ammonia. This program is expected to take 19 weeks to complete.

"This partnership is a major milestone for AmmPower, allowing the team to move forward in the development of early-stage process and IP development around the production of ammonia," said Chief Executive Officer of AmmPower, Gary Benninger. "We look forward to working with Ortech to develop a cleaner and more economically efficient ammonia production process. The Ortech team has an incredible track record and we believe their experience be very important through the program."

Dr. Lakshmanan, Vice-Chairman and CEO of Ortech remarked, "The research agreement brings the potential of lowering the carbon footprint through the use of Green Ammonia, as well as potentially utilizing Green Ammonia as a hydrogen carrier. The team at Ortech is incredibly excited and looks forward to potentially developing intellectual property with the AmmPower team."

In addition, the Company has entered into an agreement with Financial Star News Inc (FSN) pursuant to which FSN will provide the Company with marketing services for an aggregate of USD$330,000. FSN will utilize its online programs to generate a greater following, increase investor awareness and attract new investors through various online platforms and methods of engagement.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Gary Benninger

Chief Executive Officer

About Process Research Ortech Inc.

Process Research ORTECH Inc was formed in January 1999 to take over the Process Technologies division of ORTECH Corporation (Formerly Ontario Research Foundation) under the privatization scheme of the Ontario Government. The mandate of this company is to continue the research and development work carried on by this division of ORTECH Corporation for the past 70 years, and to explore innovative solutions in this area to better serve the needs of Canadian industries as well as international companies.

About AmmPower

AmmPower is a resource exploration company with an increasing focus on clean energy. The Company is based in Vancouver, BC and also holds an option over the Titan Property located in the Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario, and also owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

Investor Relations

604-398-3379

invest@ammpower.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including with respect to the expected timing of its name and ticker symbol changes. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: AmmPower Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/642709/AmmPower-Corp-signs-research-agreement-with-Process-Research-Ortech-Inc