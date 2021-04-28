More than 120 Global Financial Institutions Rely on Fusion to Ensure Compliance with New Bank of England and the Basel Committee Regulatory Requirements

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), a leading provider of operational resilience, risk management, and business continuity software and services, today announced that it has further strengthened its offerings to help financial institutions meet and exceed new Bank of England, PRA, and FCA regulatory requirements which take effect in early 2022, in addition to the recently formalized guidance shared by the Basel Committee. Fusion consulted with regulated firms, industry advocacy groups, and supervisory authorities to bolster necessary processes in anticipation of the regulations, enhancing its already comprehensive operational resilience approach.

Fusion continues to grow rapidly and now counts five global systemically important banks (GSIBs), 50% of the top 10 largest US domestic banks, and more than 120 leading financial institutions globally as customers. Fusion's collaborative ENGAGE customer community fosters a common understanding and best practices between those working toward greater operational resilience in financial services. Weekly more than 90 organizations meet to discuss their most critical issues, often led by regulated banks and financial services participants.

"Financial institutions today must navigate an increasingly complex and demanding regulatory environment, and they need a partner that understands the landscape and anticipates their operational resilience needs," said Michael Campbell, Chief Executive Officer, Fusion Risk Management. "Many institutions do not have the necessary processes and framework to adequately respond to new resilience regulations. Fusion's proven track record as a provider of best-in-class service ensures our customers stay ahead of regulatory expectations. Our community of customers are at the leading edge of operational resilience, including risk management, third party management, cyber security, disaster recovery, business continuity and we're proud to help them remain resilient regardless of unforeseen occurrences."

"Fusion's mission has always been to keep businesses in business and safeguard our customers' ability to deliver on their brand promises, regardless the disruption," said Rich Cooper, Global Head of Financial Service Go-To-Market, Fusion Risk Management. "Financial services providers in particular trust the Fusion Framework System to maintain a robust operational resilience program that exceeds regulatory requirements and optimizes their operational efficiency. We take pride in meeting our global customers' needs and look forward to continuing to provide ever evolving solutions. We are pleased that our capabilities are tested, available, and ready to implement today."

About Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based software solutions for business continuity, risk management, IT disaster recovery, and crisis and incident management. Its products and services take organizations beyond legacy solutions and empowers them to make data-driven decisions with a comprehensive and flexible approach through one system. Fusion and its team of experts are dedicated to helping companies achieve greater operational resilience and mitigate risks within their businesses. For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

