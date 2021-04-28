The funds will be part of the EU Covid-19 recovery package. Overall, the Italian government expects to deploy 2 GW of agrivoltaics and 2 GW through energy communities.The Italian government has revealed it will invest €1.1 billion in supporting agrivoltaics, as part of its €220 billion, post-Covid recovery plan. The plan envisages deploying agrivoltaic systems with a total capacity of 2 GW which would be enough, according to estimations by the government led by Mario Draghi, to generate around 2,500 GWh per year. The investment will target "the implementation of hybrid agriculture-energy production ...

