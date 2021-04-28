Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2021) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) ("DelphX") announces that, further to its April 14, 2021 news release, additional finders' fees have been paid pursuant to the private placement of 5,700,000 units announced on April 14, 2021.

DelphX has paid aggregate cash finders' fees of $28,000 (an additional $7,000) and issued an aggregate of 280,000 (an additional 70,000) finders' warrants ("Finders' Warrants"). Each Finders' Warrant is exercisable for one common share of DelphX at a price of $0.10 each for a period of 5 years after issuance.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on bringing new and exciting alternatives to structured product and credit markets. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem and its broker-dealer DelphX Services Corp, it enables fixed income dealers to offer new Rule 144A securities that optimally transfer and diffuse credit risk, while allowing the enhancement of yield. The new DelphX platform will be regulated by the SEC and enable dealers to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

(CPOs) that provide secured default protection for underlying corporate, municipal and sovereign securities, with each CPO strike-price equaling the par value of its underlying security Covered Reference Notes (CRNs) that enable credit investors to take on the default exposure of a single underlying security or optionally participate in a pool of diversified risks that broadly diffuses the impact of credit events.

All CPOs and CRNs will be collateralized and held in custody by an independent custodian. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

