Elastrin Therapeutics Inc., a privately held biotechnology company leveraging a platform technology to develop therapeutics that render calcified tissue and organs supple again, announced the appointment of Pedro M. Quintana Diez, MD as Chief Medical Officer. Pedro will be responsible for the clinical and regulatory strategy, planning, and execution of the company's clinical development plans.

"We are delighted to bring someone with Pedro's impressive expertise and experience on board during this exciting time for Elastrin," said Dr. Matthias Breugelmans, CEO at Elastrin Therapeutics. "His deep knowledge of cardiovascular research and medicine from both an industry and academic perspective is a strong addition to Elastrin preparing for clinical trials. His experience developing early-stage programs into commercial products will be instrumental developing our novel therapies to reverse cardiovascular disease during the next years" declared Prof. Naren Vyavahare, Chief Scientific Officer at Elastrin Therapeutics.

"Elastrin's unique approach to the cardiovascular field represents a new wave of breakthrough regenerative therapies for the most life-threatening conditions that have the potential to reverse the course of the disease, that I am extremely excited to be a part of," said Pedro M. Quintana Diez, Chief Medical Officer at Elastrin. "I look forward to continuing the development of our lead compound ETI-001 and working to expand the company's pipeline."

Pedro M. Quintana Diez, is an internal medicine doctor with over 20 years of clinical development experience in the international biotech and pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Elastrin Therapeutics, Pedro served as Chief Medical Officer of Sensory Sciences LLC and held VP and leadership positions at Grunenthal, Abbvie and ParinGenix, where he developed clinical strategies and plans across all phases of clinical development, through life-cycle management key decisions. Before serving in these positions, Pedro managed Phase II and III developments in cardiovascular and lung diseases. His experience submitting INDs and CTAs, as well as respiratory and inflammation research will add further value to the company's pipeline.

"Elastrin will benefit massively from Pedro's decades of expertise in the cardiovascular space and soon prove rejuvenation therapies in humans are real" affirmed Patrick Burgermeister, Board Member at Elastrin Therapeutics and Partner at lead investor Kizoo.

About Elastrin Therapeutics Inc.

Elastrin Therapeutics is a South Carolina-based biotech developing novel therapies to reverse cardiovascular disease. Its underlying technology was developed by Dr. Naren Vyavahare during the last 20 years at Clemson University. Our team built a proprietary platform that targets and restores degraded elastin by removing the harmful calcification that stiffens arteries. The platform significantly improves the efficacy of drugs and eliminates side effects by combining particle design with elastin targeting.

Further information: www.elastrin.com

About KIZOO

KIZOO provides mentoring, seed, and early-stage financing with an exclusive focus on rejuvenation biotech. Having been entrepreneurs, VC, and mentors in both high-growth tech and biotech companies ourselves for many years with multiple exits and massive value created for the founders, Kizoo now brings this experience to the emerging field of rejuvenation biotech. We see it as a young industry that will eventually outgrow today's largest technology markets.

As part of the Forever Healthy Group, Kizoo directly supports the creation of startups turning research on the root causes of aging into therapies for human application. Investments include Cellvie, Underdog, Revel Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Forever Healthy's other initiatives include evaluating new rejuvenation therapies, evidenced-based curation of the world's cutting-edge medical knowledge, funding research projects on the root causes of aging, and hosting the annual Undoing Aging Conference.

Further information:

www.kizoo.com

www.forever-healthy.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005625/en/

Contacts:

Dagmar S. Metzger

info@wordstatt.de

+49(0)89-35775790