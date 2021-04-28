Anzeige
Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

DJ Magnit announces the coupon yield payment 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit announces the coupon yield payment 
28-Apr-2021 / 16:55 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Magnit announces the coupon yield payment 
 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (April 28, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces the 2nd coupon yield payment against bonds. 
Please be informed that today PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 2nd coupon yield payment against bonds of the 
BO-002P-02 series in the amount of 334,100,000 rubles. 
 
Parameters of the bond issue 
                  Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" 
                  of the BO-002P-02 series to the bearer with centralized registration of rights, 
                  placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 
Type of securities:        4-60525-P-002P-02E of 27.07.2016, International Securities Identification Number 
                  (ISIN) RU000A101MC3 
 
Registration number of the 
securities issue and the date of  4B02-02-60525-P-002P as of 27.04.2020 
its assignment: 
Reporting (coupon) period which  The second coupon period (28.10.2020 - 28.04.2021) 
the yield is paid for: 
 
 
                  334,100,000 (Three hundred and thirty four million one hundred thousand) rubles 
The total amount of the interest  excluding tax and other deductions 
to be paid against bonds: 
 
 
The amount of the interest to be  33.41 (Thirty three rubles 41 kopecks) rubles per each bond 
paid against one bond: 
The total number of bonds against 
which the yield is paid:      10,000,000 bonds 
 
The method of payment:       Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash 
                  settlement 
 
The record date:          April 27, 2021 
 
The date of the obligation     April 28, 2021 
fulfilment: 
 
The total amount of the interest  Following the 2nd coupon period the amount of 334,100,000.00 (Three hundred and 
paid against bonds following the  thirty four million one hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other 
reporting period:         deductions. Obligation has been fulfilled in full. 
       For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dmitry Kovalenko 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 4880 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  101855 
EQS News ID:  1190091 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190091&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2021 09:55 ET (13:55 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
