AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. A total of 4,970,068 common shares were voted, representing 17.15% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, constituting a quorum. All the resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved.

Specifically, the following resolutions were approved:

To set the number of Directors to be elected at 4. To elect Directors for the ensuing year. Elected: Tim Daniels; John Cook; Randy Duguay; Bruce Matichuk. To accept the audited financial statements for the fiscal period ended April 30, 2020 and the auditor's report thereon. To appoint auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Appointed - Baker Tilly Canada. Approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan. Approval of the Advance Notice Bylaw

The percentage of votes cast for each Director is as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Tim Daniels 4,737,085 99.98 750 0.02 John Cook 4,737,059 99.98 776 0.02 Randy Duguay 4,736,050 99.96 1,785 0.04 Bruce Matichuk 4,736,050 99.96 1,785 0.04



The Company's Information Circular is available for download under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Company wishes to thank all those shareholders who participated in the AGM.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

About AI/ML Innovations Inc .

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML". AI/ML's first acquisition was 70% ownership of Health Gauge.

About Health Gauge

Health Gauge's patent-pending solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

