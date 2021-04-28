Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted 10 to 1 in favor of maintaining accelerated approval of Tecentriq(atezolizumab) for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC, bladder cancer) who are not eligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy and whose tumors express high levels of PD-L1 (PD-L1-stained tumor-infiltrating immune cells covering =5 percent of the tumor area) as determined by an FDA-approved test or are not eligible for any platinum-containing chemotherapy regardless of PD-L1 status. Today's ODAC meeting is part of an industry-wide review of accelerated approvals with confirmatory trials that have not met their primary endpoint(s) and have yet to gain regular approvals. The advisory committee provides the FDA with independent opinions and recommendations from outside medical experts though the recommendations are not binding. The FDA has not announced when it will make its final decision for Tecentriq in this indication.

"Today's positive vote reaffirms that Tecentriq fills a significant unmet need for people with previously untreated metastatic bladder cancer, many of whom cannot tolerate standard of care chemotherapy and need additional options," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. "Having now received positive ODAC recommendations in both bladder cancer and triple-negative breast cancer, we will continue to work with the FDA on next steps for Tecentriq in these indications."

The FDA's Accelerated Approval Program allows for conditional approval of a medicine that fills an unmet medical need for a serious condition, with specific postmarketing requirements (PMRs) to confirm the clinical benefit and convert to regular approval.

Tecentriq was granted accelerated approval in 2017 for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or mUC who are not eligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy based on the positive overall response rate and duration of response results from the IMvigor210 study. Tecentriq's indication was subsequently focused on PD-L1 high patients, who would benefit the most based on findings from the IMvigor130 study in 2018. This Phase III trial is the designated PMR for the first-line mUC indication and met its co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival. IMvigor130 continues for overall survival (OS). Genentech looks forward to sharing the final OS results once available.

Genentech remains committed to following the science to better understand cancer, including which patients may benefit most from immunotherapy treatment. Tecentriq has already demonstrated its transformational role in areas of high medical need and is a first in class medicine approved for particularly difficult to treat cancers. Tecentriq's extensive development program includes multiple ongoing and planned Phase III studies across different lung, genitourinary, skin, breast, gastrointestinal, gynecological, and head and neck cancers. This includes studies evaluating Tecentriq both alone and in combination with other medicines, as well as studies in metastatic, adjuvant and neoadjuvant settings.

Yesterday, on April 27th, the ODAC voted 7 to 2 in favor of maintaining the accelerated approval of Tecentriq in combination with nab-paclitaxel for the treatment of people with PD-L1-positive, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

About bladder cancer

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), it is estimated that close to 84,000 Americans will be diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2021, and about 11 percent of new diagnoses are made when bladder cancer is in advanced stages. There is a dramatic difference in survival rates between early and advanced bladder cancer. The ACS estimates that approximately 95 percent of people will live five or more years when diagnosed with the earliest stage of the disease, compared to 40 percent when diagnosed in advanced stages (stage III-IV) of the disease. Men are about three times more likely to get bladder cancer during their lifetime than women.

About Tecentriq (atezolizumab)

Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein called PD-L1. Tecentriq is designed to bind to PD-L1 expressed on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors. By inhibiting PD-L1, Tecentriq may enable the re-activation of T cells. Tecentriq may also affect normal cells.

Tecentriq U.S. Indications

Tecentriq is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

A type of bladder and urinary tract cancer called urothelial carcinoma.

Tecentriq may be used in patients with urothelial carcinoma if their bladder cancer has spread or cannot be removed by surgery, and if they have any one of the following conditions:

They are not able to take chemotherapy that contains a medicine called cisplatin and their cancer tests positive for "PD-L1" or

They are not able to take chemotherapy that contains any platinum regardless of the levels of "PD-L1" status

The approval of Tecentriq in these patients is based on a study that measured response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this use may depend on the results of an ongoing study to confirm benefit.

A type of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Tecentriq may be used alone as the first treatment in patients with lung cancer if:

Their cancer has spread or grown, and

Their cancer tests positive for "high PD-L1", and

Their tumor does not have an abnormal "EGFR" or "ALK" gene.

Tecentriq may be used with the medicines bevacizumab, paclitaxel, and carboplatin as the first treatment in patients with lung cancer if:

Their cancer has spread or grown, and

Is a type of lung cancer called "non-squamous NSCLC", and

Their tumor does not have an abnormal "EGFR" or "ALK" gene.

Tecentriq may be used with the medicines paclitaxel protein-bound and carboplatin as the first treatment in patients with lung cancer if:

Their cancer has spread or grown, and

Is a type of lung cancer called "non-squamous NSCLC", and

Their tumor does not have an abnormal "EGFR" or "ALK" gene.

Tecentriq may be used alone in patients with lung cancer if:

Their cancer has spread or grown, and

They have tried chemotherapy that contains platinum, and it did not work or is no longer working.

If a patient's tumor has an abnormal "EGFR" or "ALK" gene, they should have also tried an FDA-approved therapy for tumors with these abnormal genes, and it did not work or is no longer working.

A type of breast cancer called triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Tecentriq may be used with the medicine paclitaxel protein-bound in patients with TNBC when their breast cancer:

Has spread or cannot be removed by surgery, and

Their cancer tests positive for "PD-L1".

The approval of Tecentriq in these patients is based on a study that measured the amount of time until patients' disease worsened. Continued approval for this use may depend on the results of an ongoing study to confirm benefit.

Tecentriq is not for use with the medicine paclitaxel (a different medicine than paclitaxel protein-bound) in patients with TNBC when their breast cancer has spread or cannot be removed by surgery.

A type of lung cancer called small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Tecentriq may be used with the chemotherapy medicines carboplatin and etoposide as the first treatment in patients with SCLC when their lung cancer:

is a type called "extensive-stage small cell lung cancer," which means that it has spread or grown.

A type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Tecentriq may be used with the medicine bevacizumab in patients with HCC if:

Their cancer has spread or cannot be removed by surgery, and

They have not received other medicines by mouth or injection through their vein (IV) to treat their cancer.

A type of skin cancer called melanoma. Tecentriq may be used with the medicines cobimetinib and vemurafenib in patients with melanoma when their skin cancer:

has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery, and

has a certain type of abnormal "BRAF" gene. Healthcare providers will perform a test to make sure this Tecentriq combination is right for the patient.

It is not known if Tecentriq is safe and effective in children.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information about Tecentriq?

Tecentriq can cause the immune system to attack normal organs and tissues in any area of the body and can affect the way they work. These problems can sometimes become severe or life-threatening and can lead to death. Patients can have more than one of these problems at the same time. These problems may happen anytime during treatment or even after treatment has ended.

Patients should call or see their healthcare provider right away if they develop any new or worse signs or symptoms, including:

Lung problems

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Intestinal problems

Diarrhea (loose stools) or more frequent bowel movements than usual

Stools that are black, tarry, sticky, or have blood or mucus

Severe stomach area (abdomen) pain or tenderness

Liver problems

Yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes

Severe nausea or vomiting

Pain on the right side of the stomach area (abdomen)

Dark urine (tea-colored)

Bleeding or bruising more easily than normal

Hormone gland problems

Headaches that will not go away or unusual headaches

Eye sensitivity to light

Eye problems

Rapid heartbeat

Increased sweating

Extreme tiredness

Weight gain or weight loss

Changes in mood or behavior, such as decreased sex drive, irritability, or forgetfulness

Feeling more hungry or thirsty than usual

Urinating more often than usual

Hair loss

Feeling cold

Constipation

The voice gets deeper

Dizziness or fainting

Kidney problems

Decrease in the amount of urine

Blood in the urine

Swelling of ankles

Loss of appetite

Skin problems

Rash

Itching

Skin blistering or peeling

Painful sores or ulcers in mouth or nose, throat, or genital area

Fever or flu-like symptoms

Swollen lymph nodes

Problems can also happen in other organs.

These are not all of the signs and symptoms of immune system problems that can happen with Tecentriq. Patients should call or see their healthcare provider right away for any new or worse signs or symptoms, including:

Chest pain, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, or swelling of ankles

Confusion, sleepiness, memory problems, changes in mood or behavior, stiff neck, balance problems, tingling or numbness of the arms or legs

Double vision, blurry vision, sensitivity to light, eye pain, changes in eyesight

Persistent or severe muscle pain or weakness, muscle cramps

Low red blood cells, bruising

Infusion reactions that can sometimes be severe or life-threatening. Signs and symptoms of infusion reactions may include:

Chills or shaking

Itching or rash

Flushing

Shortness of breath or wheezing

Dizziness

Feeling like passing out

Fever

Back or neck pain

Complications, including graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), in people who have received a bone marrow (stem cell) transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic). These complications can be serious and can lead to death. These complications may happen if a patient underwent transplantation either before or after being treated with Tecentriq. A patient's healthcare provider will monitor them for these complications.

Getting medical treatment right away may help keep these problems from becoming more serious. A healthcare provider will check patients for these problems during their treatment with Tecentriq. A healthcare provider may treat patients with corticosteroid or hormone replacement medicines. A healthcare provider may also need to delay or completely stop treatment with Tecentriq if patients have severe side effects.

Before receiving Tecentriq, patients should tell their healthcare provider about all of their medical conditions, including if they:

Have immune system problems such as Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, or lupus

Have received an organ transplant

Have received or plan to receive a stem cell transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic)

Have received radiation treatment to their chest area

Have a condition that affects the nervous system, such as myasthenia gravis or Guillain-Barré syndrome

Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Tecentriq can harm an unborn baby. Patients should tell their healthcare provider right away if they become pregnant or think they may be pregnant during treatment with Tecentriq. Females who are able to become pregnant: Should have a healthcare provider do a pregnancy test before they start treatment with Tecentriq. Should use an effective method of birth control during their treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq.

Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Tecentriq passes into breast milk. Patients should not breastfeed during treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq.

Patients should tell their healthcare provider about all the medicines they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used alone include:

Feeling tired or weak

Nausea

Cough

Shortness of breath

Decreased appetite

The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used in lung cancer with other anti-cancer medicines include:

Feeling tired or weak

Nausea

Hair loss

Constipation

Diarrhea

Decreased appetite

The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used in triple-negative breast cancer with paclitaxel protein-bound include:

Decrease in hemoglobin (anemia)

Decreased white blood cells

Hair loss

Tingling or numbness in hands and feet

Feeling tired

Nausea

Diarrhea

Constipation

Cough

Headache

Vomiting

Decreased appetite

The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) with bevacizumab include:

High blood pressure

Feeling tired or weak

Too much protein in the urine

The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used in melanoma with cobimetinib and vemurafenib include:

Skin rash

Joint, muscle, or bone pain

Feeling tired or weak

Liver injury

Fever

Nausea

Itching

Swelling of legs or arms

Mouth swelling (sometimes with sores)

Low thyroid hormone levels

Sunburn or sun sensitivity

Tecentriq may cause fertility problems in females, which may affect their ability to have children. Patients should talk to their healthcare provider if they have concerns about fertility.

These are not all the possible side effects of Tecentriq. Patients should ask their healthcare provider or pharmacist for more information about the benefits and side effects of Tecentriq.

Report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. Report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please visit http://www.Tecentriq.com for the Full Tecentriq Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for additional Important Safety Information.

About Genentech in cancer immunotherapy

Genentech has been developing medicines to redefine treatment in oncology for more than 35 years, and today, realizing the full potential of cancer immunotherapy is a major area of focus. With more than 20 immunotherapy molecules in development, Genentech is investigating the potential benefits of immunotherapy alone, and in combination with various chemotherapies, targeted therapies and other immunotherapies with the goal of providing each person with a treatment tailored to harness their own unique immune system.

In addition to Genentech's approved PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, the company's broad cancer immunotherapy pipeline includes other checkpoint inhibitors, individualized neoantigen therapies and T cell bispecific antibodies. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/cancer-immunotherapy.

About Genentech

Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428006113/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Nicolette Baker

(650) 467-6800

Advocacy Contact:

David Cooling

(202) 713-0083

Investor Contacts:

Lisa Tuomi

(650) 467-8737

Karl Mahler

011 41 61 687 8503