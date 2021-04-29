Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2021) - Raise Production Inc. (TSXV: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") has released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Raise's audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.raiseproduction.com.

PRESIDENT'S UPDATE

The Company is providing an update to its shareholders on its financial results and recent activities related to its operations.

The Company has three systems that can be used independently or in combination in horizontal wellbores:

the High Angle Reciprocating Pump ("HARPTM"); the Raise Efficient Artificial Lift ("REALTM") Horizontal Separator; and the Horizontal Artificial Recovery Technology ("HARTTM").

During 2020, the Company continued to experience a decline in revenues and activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic creating lower global demand and subsequent lower oil pricing. Reduced capital budgets and cashflow that the Company's customers also experienced impacted the overall industry and the Raise commercialization strategy for the HARPTM and REALTM product lines.

As stated in previous releases, the Company took significant steps to reduce overhead and this included re-locating to smaller premises, reducing staffing levels, shutting down the manufacturing facility, selling machines and receiving government assistance with the wage and rent subsidy programs.

In addition to the above measures, the Company entered into an exclusive agreement for North America with Q2 Artificial Lift Services ("Q2 ALS") for the distribution of its commercial product line in September 2020. Q2 ALS is a major supplier, worldwide, of artificial lift products to the rod pumping market segment. The agreement included the sale of the majority of Raise's existing HARPTM inventory to Q2 ALS.

During the last few months, it became clear that a recovery of the rod pumping market segment will be slower than anticipated and the Company has looked at alternatives to ensure that its proprietary products remain commercial and generate value for stakeholders. In order to accomplish this objective, the Company has proceeded with the following subsequent to year-end:

On April 20, 2021, the Company completed the conversion of the principal and accrued interest balance of its secured convertible debentures to common shares effectively eliminating the majority of the Company liabilities and debt;

On April 20, 2021, the Company signed a worldwide exclusive License Agreement with Q2 ALS that supersedes the distribution agreement and allows Q2 ALS to manufacture, distribute and service the HARPTM and REALTM products in exchange for a ten-year royalty payment on all Raise products sold as complete components or parts;

Moved two staff permanently to Q2 ALS in engineering design and engineering technical support to ensure product continuation and market development of the products in addition to providing current customers with high standards of service; and

Q2 ALS will also assume all costs for patent maintenance and patent filing fees.

The advantages of the License Agreement allow the Company to continue to significantly reduce its operating costs while pursuing alternatives for the Company including a partner to develop the HARTTM horizontal pumping system while realizing payments from royalties.

The License Agreement also allows Q2 ALS to provide timely inventory levels to its locations while realizing better manufacturing costs as the products are absorbed into a much larger and more efficient machining and inventory system with a worldwide distribution network.

The Company believes that under the present state of the industry and restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic it has realized the best path forward for all stakeholders. The Company will provide updates as it proceeds and evaluates these potential alternative scenarios.

Raise will be holding an annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 3:00 pm by means of remote communication. Details of the agenda and a link to the meeting will be included in the Company's management information circular to be mailed to the Company's registered shareholders and filed on SEDAR in connection with the meeting.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss



2020



2019 Revenue $ 606,331

$ 1,100,624

Cost of sales

360,506



705,613

Gross margin

245,825



395,011 Other income



35,999



21,458









Expenses: General and administration

1,113,653

3,043,618 Finance costs

255,976

94,820 Loss on disposal and derecognition of assets

156,621 - Depreciation and amortization

153,880

247,495 Stock-based compensation

143,760

241,553 Research expenses

74,822

171,441 Inventory impairment

57,691

156,874 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment -

6,089,824



1,956,403

10,045,625 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (1,674,579 ) $ (9,629,156 )









Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 )

