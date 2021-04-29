J.P. Morgan Securities PLC: Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

The Coca-Cola Company

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

LONDON, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 28th Apr 21, J.P. Morgan Securities PLC, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: The Coca-Cola Company Guarantor (if any): N/A Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500mm 9yr Senior Unsecured



EUR 500mm 15yr Senior Unsecured Description: 9yr Senior Unsecured



15yr Senior Unsecured



SEC registered format



NYSE listing Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan Securities plc (Stabilisation coordinator)

Bank of America (Stabilisation Manager(s))

Citigroup (Stabilisation Manager(s)) Offer price: 9yr 99.657%

15yr 99.639%

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

