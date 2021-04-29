Barclays Bank PLC (the "Issuer") announced today that it has extended the expiration date of its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Offer") to purchase any and all of its iPath Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETNs due October 22, 2037 (Ticker: GAZZF CUSIP: 06739H644 /ISIN: US06739H6449) (the "Notes" or "ETNs") and solicitation of consents (the "Consent Solicitation") from holders of the Notes (the "Noteholders") to amend certain provision of the Notes (the "Proposed Amendment"), subject to applicable offer and distribution restrictions set out in the Amended and Restated Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated April 29, 2021 (which may be further amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Statement"). Noteholders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Notes will be deemed to have consented to the Proposed Amendment under the Consent Solicitation.

The Offer and Consent Solicitation were previously scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 28, 2021 and will instead expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 29, 2021 (the "Expiration Date), unless further extended or early terminated by the Issuer, in which case notification to that effect will be given by or on behalf of the Issuer in accordance with the methods set out in the Statement. The purchase price of the Notes will remain at $0.10 (10 cents) per Note (the "Purchase Price")

If a Noteholder has already validly tendered and not withdrawn its Notes pursuant to the original Offer, such Noteholder is not required to take any further action with respect to such Notes and such tender constitutes a valid tender for purposes of the Offer, as amended and restated. The purchase price is payable on August 2, 2021, the "Settlement Date", unless the Offer is further extended or early terminated by the Issuer. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 28, 2021, Noteholders have validly tendered 3,348,552 Notes, representing 46.58% of the outstanding Notes as of such date.

The Closing Indicative Note Value for each trading day is published at 5:00 p.m. EST at www.ipathetn.com/gazzf. Because the Closing Indicative Note Value is calculated based on the closing level of the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return (Bloomberg ticker: BCOMNGTR) (the "Index"), if the closing level of the Index has increased as of the Expiration Date, the Purchase Price may be less, or significantly less, than the Closing Indicative Note Value on the Expiration Date. In addition, the Notes may trade at a substantial premium to the Closing Indicative Note Value. Accordingly, the Purchase Price may be higher than the Closing Indicative Note Value but lower than the trading price of the Notes on the Expiration Date.

The Offer and Consent Solicitation will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the Expiration Date. The value of the Notes may fluctuate, perhaps significantly, if markets are experiencing volatility during the period leading up to the Expiration Deadline, and Noteholders may not have sufficient time to validly tender, or validly withdraw tenders of, the Notes, in response to any such fluctuations. The Issuer reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, not to accept any tender instructions, not to purchase Notes or to extend, re-open, withdraw or terminate the Offer and Consent Solicitation and to amend or waive any of the terms and conditions of the Offer and Consent Solicitation in any manner, subject to applicable laws and regulations.

Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Statement.

A complete description of the terms and conditions of the Offer is set out in the Statement. The prospectus for the ETNs can be accessed at www.ipathetn.com/GAZZFprospectus. Further details about the transaction can be obtained from:



Barclays Capital Inc.

745 Seventh Avenue

New York, New York 10019

United States

Attention: ETN Desk

Telephone: 1-212-528-7990

Email: etndesk@barclays.com



D.F. King Co., Inc.

48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor

New York, NY 10005

Attention: Andrew Beck

Telephone: 1-866-796-1291

Fax: 212-709-3328

Email: barclays@dfking.com



The Bank of New York Mellon

One Canada Square, 40th Floor

London E14 5AL

United Kingdom

Attention: Debt Restructuring Services

Telecopy no. +44 20 7964 2536

Email: debtrestructuring@bnymellon.com

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Statement. No offer or invitation to acquire or exchange any securities is being made pursuant to this announcement. This announcement and the Statement contain important information, which must be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offer and Consent Solicitation. If any Noteholder is in any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own legal, tax and financial advice, including as to any tax consequences, from its stockbroker, bank manager, lawyer, accountant or other independent financial adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee must contact such entity if it wishes to participate in the Offer and Consent Solicitation. None of the Issuer, the Dealer Manager, the Tender Agent or the Information Agent (or any person who controls, or is a director, officer, employee or agent of such persons, or any affiliate of such persons) makes any recommendation as to whether Noteholders should participate in the Offer and Consent Solicitation.

Neither this announcement, the Statement nor the electronic transmission thereof constitutes an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Notes (and tenders of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer will not be accepted from Noteholders) in any circumstances in which the Offer or solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the Notes, blue sky or other laws require the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Dealer Manager or any of its affiliates is such a licensed broker or dealer in any such jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by such Dealer Manager or such affiliate, as the case may be, on behalf of the Issuer in such jurisdiction. None of the Issuer, the Dealer Manager, the Tender Agent or the Information Agent (or any director, officer, employee, agent or affiliate of, any such person) makes any recommendation as to whether Noteholders should tender Notes in the Offer. In addition, each Noteholder participating in the Offer will be deemed to give certain representations in respect of the other jurisdictions referred to below and generally as set out in the Statement under the section entitled "Procedures for Participating in the Offer." Any tender of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer from a Noteholder that is unable to make these representations will not be accepted.

