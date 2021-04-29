Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2021) - Investorideas.com, a global news source covering leading sectors including marijuana and hemp stocks and its potcast site, www.potcasts.ca release today's special edition of cannabis news and stocks to watch plus insight from thought leaders and experts, featuring an exclusive interview with Brad Moore, CEO of Global Cannabis Applications Corp. (CSE: APP) (OTC Pink: FUAPF).

Global Cannabis Applications Corp, ("GCAC") is a global leader in designing, developing, SaaS licensing and acquiring innovative blockchain data technologies for the medical cannabis industry.

Brad Moore, CEO of Global Cannabis Applications Corp. (CSE: APP) (OTC Pink: FUAPF) discusses the recent launch of the GCAC token on Uniswap as part of a digital marketing campaign aimed at the one million decentralized finance user community 'DeFi,' as well their definitive three-year software licensing agreement with Herb Industries Ltd., a Malta-based medical cannabis cultivator.

Commenting on the GCAC Uniswap token Moore said, "A large portion of our consumer base, and when I say our consumer base I'm talking about the CBD, recreational marijuana and medical cannabis consumer base, are people between ages 30 to 45, millennials starting families and also the people willing to use cannabis products, and cannabis as a whole, without a lot of the preconceptions and stereotypes. They are more open to ideas and understanding, and because they're more open, they have also embraced cryptocurrencies. We understand that this is a target demographic. The reason we did the GCAC token marketing program part of the opportunity, is because our whole business is based on the Ethereum Blockchain. Actually we were the first cannabis company globally to announce our Ethereum 2.0 rollup-centric roadmap. So, it only makes sense that we start marketing to like-minded people."

Moore continued, "So, we entered into a two-year marketing contract with Abbey Technology in Switzerland and they designed and published the GCAC token on Ethereum, that token went out and now 400+ people who didn't know about what GCAC did with Efixii and our QR Code system now did, and that's important. At the same time, what we did was purchase a bunch of the GCAC tokens on the open market and now we've got a nice Ethereum cryptocurrency-based asset for our balance sheet. So, for all our shareholders it was a pretty good move. If it's good enough for Elon Musk to put Bitcoin on Tesla, it's good enough for Brad Moore out of Vancouver. So, for at least the next two years, we've committed to put 1% of our top line revenue into this Abbey Technology marketing program to create awareness and to keep it going. The best way to keep awareness going is to buyback GCAC tokens with this 1% after each and every financial quarter."

As reported last month on Global News, "Tesla customers could now buy its electric vehicles with bitcoin marking a significant step forward for the cryptocurrency's use in commerce."

"You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin," Musk said on Twitter, adding that the option would be available outside the United States later this year.

For GCAC, their multi-year marketing campaign aims to raise awareness of its Citizen Green products and it's Efixii 'QR codes' by launching a Uniswap token on the Ethereum blockchain with the Company's name, logo and website visible to all of the Uniswap community.

GCAC's Uniswap-inclusion marketing initiative is to commit to a marketing-spend of 1% of its quarterly sales revenue buying GCAC tokens on Uniswap every 3 months. Each Uniswap token-buy should lead to greater awareness of the Company's products and drive potential new cannabis consumers to look for Efixii 'QR codes' on the products they are purchasing on-line.

Moore went on to discuss how their recent deal with Herb Industries ties in with their recent marketing campaign. "When you take a look at Herb Industries, by far our biggest deal, they're projected to do 44 million grams in 2022, and you look at my goal for 98 million grams by next year, that's pretty much 50% of that target in that one deal alone. With the revenues that we bring in, up to a potential $160,000 buying GCAC tokens on the Uniswap market, so it's very timely that the deal closed, and we planned to do the token marketing around 4/20, because it shows we are committed to marketing to this demographic. We want consumers to know that, with Efixii, there's a better and safer way to consume cannabis products."

GCAC is licensing its Citizen Green Efixii platform as part of Herb's 'technology farm' for use in its cannabis compliance and consumer transparency platform. Herb's advanced-growth-method handles all production lifecycles from genetics, cannabis nursery, onsite ISO laboratory and extraction. Licensed by the Maltese government, Herb's 12,000 SQM facility's manufacturing lines will export to other EU members' markets for pharmaceuticals, solids, semi solids, liquids, flowers, cosmetics and edibles.

GCAC's Software-as-a-Service license model meets the needs of cultivators as they scale. Cannabis lifecycle steps are represented by GCAC's Efixii QR-code which can be scanned by customs officials, regulators, medical professionals and consumers alike to ensure that products are what they claim to be. GCAC charges a one-time configuration fee of $12,500 (USD), $50 per registered employee per month for KYC/AML, an export fee of $75 per cannabis batch and a consumer Efficacy-QR-code fee of $75 per retail product; in total, these fees generate CDN$.20/gram with a further potential yield of CDN$.18/gram in future data sales.

"44M grams in 2022 and 66M grams every year thereafter is an absolutely massive revenue opportunity for us on a per gram basis," states GCAC's CEO, Brad Moore. "And just as important, is knowing that tens of thousands of EU consumers trust Efixii's QR-codes to give them, and their families comfort knowing what they are ingesting is the safest and best product for them, thereby cementing our efficacy commitment of better outcomes for medical cannabis patients and recreational consumers."

The European cannabis market is the largest in the world, with a forecast CAGR of 67.4% set to value the market at €3.2 billion by 2025. The growth of the EU market since 2019 is attributed to consumer demand for CBD and the upgrading of regulations for medical cannabis. Key to meeting those regulations and building consumer confidence will be Herb's use of the Efixii compliance platform. Efixii enables growers' staff to record all events for cannabis cultivations, including mother plant, laboratory tests, shipment, processing and customs.

Moore went on to discuss in more detail his personal story dealing with cancer and the difficulty navigating the current medical cannabis landscape, the long term potential of the Efixii QR Code system for the medical cannabis industry as well as how blockchain could influence the future of cannabis regulations.

"I really want people to understand this. In the same way that cryptocurrency has upended banking, blockchain, in our industry, can help create the framework for meaningful regulations and better cannabis products."

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp. "GCAC"

GCAC is a global leader in designing, developing, SaaS licensing and acquiring innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry. The Citizen Green and Efixii platforms are the world's first end-to-end - from patient to regulator - medical cannabis data solutions. They use six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, RegTech, smart databases, Ethereum blockchain and GCAC smart rewards. These technologies transparently disclose cannabis chain-of-custody events, thereby enabling patients to provide crowd-sourced medical cannabis efficacy data. Driven by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on generating revenue from SaaS licensing its technology and acquiring high quality cannabis datasets that improve patient outcomes and to become the world's largest cannabis efficacy data provider.

For more Company information, please visit www.cannappscorp.com, or review its profiles on www.sedar.com and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website www.thecse.com.

