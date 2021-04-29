Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Jüngst 150% Zugewinn in nur Stunden! Wiederholung? Wichtige Übernahme gelungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQE6 ISIN: CA37956B1013 Ticker-Symbol: 2FA 
Tradegate
29.04.21
11:14 Uhr
0,144 Euro
+0,005
+3,60 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1260,14115:44
0,1270,13815:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS
GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS CORP0,144+3,60 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.