This financing has been granted within the framework of the "State-Guaranteed Loan Innovation Support" scheme

Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (Paris:ALPHE)(FR0011651694 ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces that it has obtained, within the framework of a "State-Guaranteed Loan Innovation Support", a €2 million loan from Bpifrance, the French public investment bank.

This interest-bearing loan benefits from a one-year deferred repayment and Pherecydes Pharma will have the possibility, after the first year, of amortizing the loan over a duration of up to 5 years.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, states: "We are very pleased to strengthen our cash position through the granting of this non-dilutive financing of €2 million. We would like to thank Bpifrance for the support it has thus demonstrated for our projects, 2021 being a pivotal year for our development with the launch of clinical trials for our anti-Staphylococcus aureus phages and the implementation of Early Access Programs (EAP) expected during the 2nd half of the year

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in 26 patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

For more information, www.pherecydes-pharma.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of the management of the Company. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in results, profitability and expected events. In addition, Pherecydes Pharma, its shareholders and its affiliates, directors, officers, counsels and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties about, statistical information or forecast information contained within this news release and that originates or is derived from third party sources or industry publications; these statistical data and forecast information are only used in this press release for information purposes. Finally, this press release may be drafted in French and in English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version will prevail.

