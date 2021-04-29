Sollensys Corp.: Southeast Imaging, a Division of American Medical Imaging, Chooses Sollensys for Medical Data Security

American Medical Imaging implements its first Blockchain Regional Service Center

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Sollensys Corp (OTC:SOLS), an industry leader in blockchain data archiving services, announces that Southeast Imaging has purchased Sollensys Corp's Regional Service Center solution to protect Southeast Imaging's critical client and patient data from ransomware and other malware attacks.

Southeast Imaging is a division of American Medical Imaging. [American Medical Imaging] provides imaging equipment and IT services primarily through the southeastern United States. The company operates in over 30 states and has successfully provided solutions to major hospitals, rural hospitals, large practices and small practices alike with an advanced selection of imaging equipment. The company offers multiple options for purchasing and customization of medical imaging products and services to fit its clients' specific goals and financial needs.

Advanced Disaster Recovery

Southeast Imaging Disaster Recovery offers a state-of-the-art solution for hospitals, clinics and offices, that provides peace of mind in knowing that medical data is safely locked away in a protected environment. Data is protected with redundant clean power, state-of-the-art water-less fire suppression technology and many years of hands-on experience in secure data maintenance and management.

Advanced blockchain technology is now being implemented as a leading-edge tool for data security, providing an added layer of security against data loss due to all types of software specifically designed to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to a computer system (i.e., malware).

Bob Hicks, Southeast Imaging's Chief Technology Officer, stated, "Sollensys Corp was selected because Southeast Imaging wanted to find a solution that would be highly effective in protecting patient and client data due to the increasingly frequent and severe ransomware attacks that are now being focused on the medical industry. Our Regional Service Centers will set the gold standard for data protection in the imaging industry and will protect our clients' data in a way never possible before."

About Southeast Imaging

Southeast Imaging can provide an end-to-end IT solution for your entire healthcare facility, backed by over three decades of combined healthcare and radiology IT expertise. Southeast Imaging's solutions range from small projects, such as a single workstation setup, to managing the entire IT infrastructure of a facility or group of facilities. Thanks to years of experience across vastly different backgrounds, no project is outside the scope of the Southeast Imaging team's capabilities. Services offered include Cloud Hosted PACS, Disaster Recovery, Off-site Archival & Hosting, PACS, and Managed IT Services.

About Sollensys Corp:

Headquartered in Palm Bay, Florida, the Company's primary product is the Blockchain Archive Server-a turn-key, off-the-shelf, blockchain solution that works with virtually any hardware and software combinations currently used in commerce, without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security that is being utilized.

The Blockchain Archive Server encrypts, fragments and distributes data across thousands of secure nodes every day, which makes it virtually impossible for hackers to compromise. Using blockchain technology, the Blockchain Archive Server maintains a redundant, secure and immutable backup of data. Redundant backups and the blockchain work together to assure not only the physical security of the database but also the integrity of the information held within.

Blockchain Archive Server protects client data from "ransomware"-malicious software that infects your computer and displays messages demanding a fee to be paid in order for your system to work again. Blockchain technology is a leading-edge tool for data security, providing an added layer of security against data loss due to all types of software specifically designed to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to a computer system (i.e., malware).

Uniquely, the Blockchain Archive Server is a turn-key solution that can stand alone or seamlessly integrate into an existing data infrastructure to quickly recover from a cyber-attack. The Blockchain Archive Server is a server that comes pre-loaded with the blockchain-powered cybersecurity software, which can be delivered, installed and integrated into a client's computer systems with ease

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate, "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations, or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information, please visit http://www.sollensys.com

