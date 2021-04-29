Marvel Discovery Corp. Provides Update On Spinout Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV), (Frankfurt:O4T1), (OTC PINK:IMTFF); ("Marvel" or the "Company"). Further to the Company's news releases of March 17, 2021 and April 23, 2021, the Company is pleased to announce that it has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under sections 288 and 291 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") involving Power One Resources Corp. ("Power One").

The Company and Power One anticipate implementing the Arrangement on or about May 13, 2021. Holders of Marvel shares as of the close of business on May 7, 2021 will be entitled to receive one common share in the capital of Power One (each, a "Power One Share") for every five common shares held in the Company. Power One will also issue 5,000,000 Power One Shares to Marvel pursuant to the Arrangement.

In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policy, the following are the relevant dates pertaining to Power One's distribution of its shares to the Marvel shareholders:

Due Bill Trading Date: May 6, 2021

Record Date: May 7, 2021

Payable or Distribution Date: May 13, 2021

Ex-Distribution Date: May 14, 2021

Due Bill Redemption Date: May 15, 2021

As previously announced, the Company received the required shareholder approval in connection with the Arrangement at its special meeting of shareholders held on April 23, 2021.

Shareholders are cautioned that there is no certainty that the Arrangement will be completed on the terms currently proposed or at all. Additional information about the Arrangement are detailed in the Company's Information Circular filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Exploits Zone, Newfoundland (Slip and Victoria Lake - Au Prospects )

) Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au prospect )

) Red Lake, Ontario (Camping Lake - Au prospect)

Elliot Lake, Ontario (Serpent River/Pecors - Ni-Cu-PGE discovery) & (Uranium- REE's)

Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium prospect)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marvel Discovery Corp.

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani

President/Chief Executive Officer, Director

Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

