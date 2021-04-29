Favo Capital, Inc.: FAVO Capital is Pleased to Announce the Completion of OTC Market Filings and Obtaining Pink Current Information and Company Provides Corporate Updates

WESTBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / FAVO Realty Inc. (OTC PINK:FAVO)

Over the Past 7 Months (as of April 27, 2021)

Recently Raised over $3.0 Million in 18 and 24 Month Debt Which is Being Used to Finance Small Businesses in Syndication with Seasoned Partners

Portfolio Average Factor is 1.40x over 6.7 Months

Partnered and Participated with Over 20 Direct Funders in Syndication Which Has Provided Over 900 Small Businesses With $90 Mil in Short-Term Working Capital

Participated in approximately 3.3% of that $90 Mil of Funding - Extending $3.1 Mil in Working Capital with A Right-To-Receive "RTR" Of Over $4.3 Mil Over the Next 7 Months

Loss Rates are Currently Running Under 3.0%, Well Below the 9.0% Reserves and the Estimated Industry Average of Between 8.0% to 10.0%

The Current Portfolio Represents an Annualized EBITDA as a % of Principal Balances Extended of 27.6%

Vincent Napolitano, CEO, stated, "The new business line is off to an incredible start and we look forward to continued momentum in the Funding and Merchant Cash Advance Ecosystem." He added, "I am extremely excited that we can generate and recognize favorable returns on investment while providing much needed cash to small businesses struggling to recover post-covid."

Shaun Quin, President, added, "We are also extremely pleased to announce that all financial statements & disclosures have been filed and we have achieved the milestone of obtaining Pink Current Information Status on the OTC Markets."

More About FAVO Capital Inc.:

FAVO CAPITAL is a Direct Funding Company, which provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. FAVO Realty is a Real Estate Investment Company which invests in a diversified portfolio of quality commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO Realty Inc. intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable. www.favocap.com

More About FAVO Group, LLC:

FAVO GROUP, LLC is the External Manager of FAVO Capital, Inc. (FAVO - OTC PINK). They were founded by a Group of Capital Market, Finance, Real Estate and Business professionals with over 100 years of collective experience and have transacted in over $6 billion of related transactions. www.favogrp.com

