DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Annual General Meeting
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")
As announced on 19 March 2021, the Company is hosting a hybrid Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today, 30 April 2021, starting at 13:00 CET at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and accessible via webcast for shareholders who have registered themselves for the AGM.
For other interested parties a live webcast link will also be available via the Company website: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/shareholder-meeting.php, and on
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 30 April 2021
