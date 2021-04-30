

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer prices rose for the second straight month in March and consumer prices increased in April, data figures from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The producer price index grew 2.8 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.9 percent rise in February.



Prices for intermediate goods grew 3.6 percent yearly in March and those of energy prices gained 4.8 percent. Prices for capital goods and consumer goods rose by 0.9 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.0 percent in March, following a 0.8 percent increase in the preceding month.



In the first quarter, producer prices grew 2.2 percent quarterly and rose 1.2 percent from a year ago.



Consumer prices increased 1.9 percent yearly in April, preliminary data from statistical office revealed.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in April.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, grew 1.9 percent yearly in April and rose 0.1 percent from a month



