Freitag, 30.04.2021
Der Finanzminister jubelt und die Aktionäre jubeln auch! Der Goldregen startet jetzt!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2021 | 12:05
Jøtul AS: Jotul Holdings SA - Delayed publication of audited consolidated annual financial statements

Jotul Holdings SA (the "Company") publication of its audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Financial Statements") which were to be published and made available no later than 30 April 2020 pursuant to the terms and conditions of its outstanding up to NOK 400,000,000 senior secured bond loan (ISIN NO0010815749) (the "Bonds"), will be delayed due to an extensive administrative burden following the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has particularly put strains on the availability of resources in the Company's finance team and its auditor's team and as a consequence the Company will not be able to publish the Financial Statements on 30 April 2020.

The Company is close to finalize the Financial Statements, and the relevant management and board meetings for approvals are scheduled on 18 May and 20 May 2021, respectively. The Financial Statements are therefore expected to be published no later than on 24 May 2020.

For further information, please contact:
Nils Agnar Brunborg, CEO
Telephone: +47 90 60 55 78
Email: nils.brunborg@jotul.no

This information is information that Jotul Holding SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at [12:00] CEST on 30 April 2021.

Attachment

  • Jotul - Press release - Delayed report_30 April (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/93f5e172-3c95-4ce6-ba97-f0958d4c041b)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
