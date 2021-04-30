Diversified Gas & Oil PLC Declares First Quarter Dividend

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / London LSE-quoted Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LSE:DGOC)(OTCQX:DGOCF) ("DGO" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce that the Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.00 cents per share in respect of Q1'21 for the three month period ended March 31, 2021.
Key dates related to the Q1'21 dividend include:
Ex-dividend Date:
September 2, 2021
Record Date:
September 3, 2021
Payment Date:
September 23, 2021
Default Currency:
US Dollar
Currency Election Option:
Sterling
Last Date for Currency Election:
September 6, 2021
DGO will pay the dividend in U.S. dollars while continuing to make available to shareholders a sterling election. For those shareholders who wish to receive their dividend payment in sterling, and who have not yet completed a currency election form, the Company has made available a dividend election form on its website at https://ir.dgoc.com/dividend-information. Shareholders who wish to receive sterling should submit the currency election form to Computershare Investor Services no later than September 6, 2021.
The sterling value of the dividend payable per share will be fixed and announced approximately one week prior to the payment date.
Diversified Gas & Oil PLC
+1 205 408 0909
Teresa Odom, Vice President, Investor Relations
www.dgoc.com
ir@dgoc.com
Buchanan
+44 20 7466 5000
Financial Public Relations
Ben Romney
Chris Judd
Kelsey Traynor
James Husband
dgo@buchanan.uk.com
About Diversified Gas & Oil PLC
Diversified Gas & Oil PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of primarily natural gas related to its synergistic US onshore upstream and midstream assets.
