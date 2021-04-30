Diversified Gas & Oil PLC Declares First Quarter Dividend

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / London LSE-quoted Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LSE:DGOC)(OTCQX:DGOCF) ("DGO" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce that the Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.00 cents per share in respect of Q1'21 for the three month period ended March 31, 2021.

Key dates related to the Q1'21 dividend include:

Ex-dividend Date: September 2, 2021 Record Date: September 3, 2021 Payment Date: September 23, 2021 Default Currency: US Dollar Currency Election Option: Sterling Last Date for Currency Election: September 6, 2021

DGO will pay the dividend in U.S. dollars while continuing to make available to shareholders a sterling election. For those shareholders who wish to receive their dividend payment in sterling, and who have not yet completed a currency election form, the Company has made available a dividend election form on its website at https://ir.dgoc.com/dividend-information. Shareholders who wish to receive sterling should submit the currency election form to Computershare Investor Services no later than September 6, 2021.

The sterling value of the dividend payable per share will be fixed and announced approximately one week prior to the payment date.

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC +1 205 408 0909 Teresa Odom, Vice President, Investor Relations www.dgoc.com ir@dgoc.com Buchanan +44 20 7466 5000 Financial Public Relations Ben Romney Chris Judd Kelsey Traynor James Husband dgo@buchanan.uk.com

About Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of primarily natural gas related to its synergistic US onshore upstream and midstream assets.

SOURCE: Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

