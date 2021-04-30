Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2021) - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") has received a copy of a civil complaint filed April 19, 2021 in a state court in Reno, Nevada (the "Claim") on behalf of plaintiffs Brian Nordwall and Independence Gold-Silver Mines, Inc. The Company and its CEO, Christos Doulis, are named as defendants. The Claim follows the amendment of the option to purchase the Independence Project and the subsequent purchase of the Independence Project in January 2021 by the Company's joint venture partner Americas Gold Exploration Inc. As part of the consideration for the purchase, Mr. Nordwall and Independence Gold-Silver Mines, Inc. each received common shares of the Company (the "Purchase Shares"). They allege that, due to a subsequent decline in the market price of the Company's common shares, the Purchase Shares were inadequate consideration and that the Company and Mr. Doulis failed to inform them of an impending decline in the market value of the Company's common shares. The Company and Mr. Doulis deny the allegations and intend to vigorously defend the Claim.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is an exploration company currently focused on exploring the advanced-stage Independence property located in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada and the Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia. The Independence property benefits from over US$25 million in past exploration, including over 200 holes drilled, and is located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

