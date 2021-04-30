Indiaspora raises over $1 million for COVID relief from diaspora leaders in 48 hours

Aims to double the impact of relief efforts by providing matching funds Saturday, May 1st during the virtual event, "Help India Breathe"

SAN FRANCISCO and WASHINGTON, April 30, 2021, a nonprofit community of global Indian diaspora leaders, announced they raised USD $1 million toward COVID-19 relief efforts within the last 48 hours, and will aim to double the impact of their donations by offering to match funds Saturday during the virtual event, "Help India Breathe."



"We are proud of our community's response. The outpouring of support from the Indian diaspora has been immediate and overwhelming," said Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director of Indiaspora. "We hope Saturday's event will continue to raise awareness and provide another opportunity for all of us to give. This has the potential to serve as a launch pad for additional and much-needed help for relief efforts in India."

The $1 million will address three major areas of COVID-19 relief on the ground: the creation of urgently needed COVID care centers and makeshift hospitals through nonprofit WISH Foundation , direct cash transfer to families who have lost a primary earning member through nonprofit giving platform GiveIndia , and food relief and livelihood assistance for migrant workers and other underserved populations through nonprofits Goonj and Jan Sahas .

"I am heartbroken by the deepening COVID crisis in India. Urgent action is needed to help those suffering," said Indiaspora Founders Circle member Reshma Kewalramani, Chief Executive Officer and President at Vertex, a global biotechnology company, who contributed toward the campaign. "Please join me in giving as generously as you can to support India in her time of need."

Indiaspora will use the money raised from its members to match donations during the virtual event, "Help India Breathe," which will take place from 1PM-3PM PT / 4PM-6PM ET and will bring together several powerful voices from the Indian and AAPI community, including Lilly Singh, Deepak Chopra, Dhar Mann, Payal Kadakia, Kunal Nayyar, Humble the Poet, Jay Sean, Radhanath Swami, Janina Gavankar, Vishen Lakhiani, Deepica Mutyala, and others.

"We are devastated by the news of the rising tragedies in India. They urgently need our help, and we are so grateful to our friends, communities and audiences that will participate in making a difference this weekend. We know you'll show up," said best-selling author, award winning storyteller & podcast host and former monk Jay Shetty, who has put together the two-hour event, which will be livestreamed on his and Indiaspora's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Funds raised during the event will go toward GiveIndia , which launched India COVID Response Fund-1 in April 2020. With the second deadly wave currently hitting India, the organization launched ICRF-2 to support gaps in healthcare and other critical needs.

Indiaspora) is a nonprofit community of powerful global Indian leaders from diverse backgrounds and professions who are committed to inspiring the diaspora to be a force for positive impact by providing a platform to collaborate, engage, and catalyze social change.

Media contact:

Mansi Patel

Director of Communications, Indiaspora

Washington, DC

mansi@indiaspora.org

mobile 772.486.0351