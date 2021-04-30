Approval of All the Resolutions

Availability of the Minutes of the Assembly

Regulatory News:

Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP):

In light of the COVID-19 epidemic and in accordance with the French government order 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, the Company has informed the shareholders that the Annual General Meeting of April 30, 2021 will be held in camera without the Shareholders or other eligible attendees being present, whether physically or by teleconferencing or videoconferencing (please see Press release dated April 8, 2021).

With a quorum established at 82.04%, the General Assembly was broadcast live in video format on the Society's website. A rebroadcast will also be available on the company's website during the period stipulated by the regulations.

Two written questions were put to the Board of Directors, which were answered during the meeting. The responses are also published on the Company's website.

The President took note of the results of the mail-in votes and noted the approval of all the proposed resolutions, in particular those concerning the accounts and the allocation of the 2020 result.

The results of the votes by resolution and the minutes of the Assembly can be consulted on the Company's website: www.groupe-seche.com/en/investors/meeting

Next Communication

Consolidated results as of June 30, 2021: September 13, 2021 after market

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is the leader in the treatment and recovery of all types of waste, including the most complex and hazardous waste, and decontamination, protecting the environment and health. Séché Environnement is a family-owned French industrial group that has supported industrial and regional ecology for over 35 years with innovative technology developed by its R&D team. It delivers its unique expertise on the ground in local regions, with more than 100 sites around the world, including around 40 industrial sites in France. With 4,600 employees, of which 2,000 in France, Séché Environnement has revenue of about €700 million, of which 25% is earned internationally, driven by internal and external growth momentum via its many acquisitions. Thanks to its expertise in creating circular economy loops, the treatment of pollutants and greenhouse gases, and hazard containment, the Group directly contributes to the protection of the living world and biodiversity an area it has actively supported since its creation.

Séché Environnement has been listed on Eurolist by Euronext (Compartment B) since November 27, 1997. It is eligible for equity savings funds dedicated to investing in SMEs and is included in the CAC Mid&Small, EnterNext Tech 40 and EnterNext PEA-PME 150 indexes. ISIN: FR 0000039139 Bloomberg: SCHP.FP Reuters: CCHE.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210430005440/en/

Contacts:

SÉCHÉ ENVIRONNEMENT

Manuel ANDERSEN

Head of Investor Relations

m.andersen@groupe-seche.com

+33 (0)1 53 21 53 60