TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 30-Apr-2021 / 17:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: May 12, 2021 Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen Language: English Date of disclosure: May 12, 2021 Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: NOR TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 102451 EQS News ID: 1191402 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191402&application_name=news

