1st Capital Bank: 1st Capital Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / 1st Capital Bancorp (the "Company), (OTC Pink:FISB), the $875 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.54 million or $0.27 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This compares to $608 thousand, or $0.11 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $1.59 million, or $0.28 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Financial Highlights
Performance highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to quarter ending March 31, 2020, and the quarter ending December 31, 2020:
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company's return on average equity was 8.29%, as compared to 3.53% and 8.60% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company's return on average assets was 0.77%, as compared to 0.38% and 0.82% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company's net interest margin was 3.55%, as compared to 3.87% and 3.54% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company's efficiency ratio was 69.69%, as compared to 73.06% and 67.65% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company's provision expense for loan losses was $0, as compared to $825 thousand and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Financial Highlights (Con't)
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company's nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.35%, as compared to 0.08% and 0.16% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
As of March 31, 2021, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $874.4 million, $787.8 million, and $619.4 million, respectively.
"Despite the lingering challenges posed by COVID-19, our first quarter financial results are solid and reflect the continuing efforts of our dedicated team of bankers in serving our customers throughout our Central Coast communities," stated Sam Jimenez Chief Executive Officer. "Our credit quality and capital levels remain strong, positioning us well for continued growth as California and our local economies recover from the effects of the pandemic."
1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
000s, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
Change
Dec 31,
Change
2021
2020
Amount
%
2020
Amount
%
Operating Results Data
Interest income
$7,108
$6,188
$920
15%
$6,852
$256
4%
Interest expense
242
323
(81)
-25%
226
16
7%
Net interest income
6,866
5,865
1,001
17%
6,626
240
4%
Provision for loan losses
-
825
(825)
-100%
-
-
-
Noninterest income
191
288
(97)
-34%
233
(42)
-18%
Noninterest expenses
4,918
4,495
423
9%
4,640
278
6%
Income before provision for income taxes
2,139
833
1,306
157%
2,219
(80)
-4%
Provision for income taxes
602
225
377
168%
626
(24)
-4%
Net income
$1,537
$608
$929
153%
$1,593
$(56)
-4%
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$11,497
$6,582
$4,915
75%
$9,304
$2,193
24%
Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank
47,158
30,071
17,087
57%
97,462
(50,304)
-52%
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
181,201
63,728
117,473
184%
106,214
74,987
71%
Total loans
619,436
530,487
88,949
17%
605,154
14,282
2%
Allowance for loan losses
(8,828)
(7,431)
(1,397)
19%
(8,816)
(12)
0%
Net loans
610,608
523,056
87,552
17%
596,338
14,270
2%
Other Assets
24,003
22,323
1,680
8%
23,233
770
3%
Total assets
$874,467
$645,760
$228,707
35%
$832,551
$41,916
5%
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$401,123
$252,760
$148,363
59%
$386,711
$14,412
4%
Interest bearing checking accounts
58,612
41,857
16,755
40%
65,686
(7,074)
-11%
Money market
185,841
158,178
27,663
17%
159,509
26,332
17%
Savings
127,940
99,789
28,151
28%
121,148
6,792
6%
Time
14,317
19,400
(5,083)
-26%
15,284
(967)
-6%
Interest bearing deposits
386,710
319,224
67,486
21%
361,627
25,083
7%
Total deposits
787,833
571,984
215,849
38%
748,338
39,495
5%
Other liabilities
12,249
4,961
7,288
147%
9,880
2,369
24%
Shareholders' equity
74,385
68,815
5,570
8%
74,333
52
0%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$874,467
$645,760
$228,707
35%
$832,551
$41,916
5%
Shares outstanding
5,571,545
5,528,218
43,327
1%
5,570,021
1,524
0%
Earnings per share basic
$0.28
$0.11
$0.17
155%
$0.29
$-0.01
-4%
Earnings per share diluted
$0.27
$0.11
$0.16
145%
$0.28
$-0.01
-4%
Nominal and tangible book value per share
$13.35
$12.45
$0.90
7%
$13.35
$0.00
0%
FIRST QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS SUMMARY
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
The Company's first quarter 2021 net interest income increased $1.0 million or 17.07% as compared with the quarter ending March 31, 2020 and $240 thousand or 3.62%, compared with the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The increase from the same period a year ago was driven almost exclusively from revenue generation from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans while the increase over the trailing quarter was primarily driven from an increased level of investment securities.
The Company's net interest margin decreased by 32 basis points (bps) or 8.27% when compared to the quarter ending March 31, 2020, and was generally flat relative to the quarter ending December 31, 2020.
The 32 bps decrease compared to the same period a year ago was driven by a significant amount of the Company's earning assets re-pricing lower as a result of 150 bps reduction of the Federal Funds rate in March of 2020. The net interest margin remained flat relative to the trailing quarter due to a combination of exchanging incoming cash flows from prepaying residential mortgage loans and deposit growth for newly generated PPP loan originations and securities purchases.
Provision for Loan Losses
The Company did not make any provisions for loan losses in the quarter ending March 31, 2021, as compared to $825 thousand and $0 in the quarter ending March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2020, respectively. Uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and the potential negative impact on our clients and asset quality dictated the provisions made in the same period a year ago. Improving economic conditions and diminished concern with the Company's asset quality eliminated the need for any additional provisions for loan losses in the trailing quarter of December 31, 2020.
Noninterest Expenses
The Company's first quarter 2021 non-interest expenses increased $423 thousand and $278 thousand or 9.41% and 5.99%, as compared with quarter ending March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
The increases in both comparative periods is centered in salaries and benefits. In regards to the same period ending March 31, 2020, the addition of 11 employees, including a team of Relationship Managers in our San Luis Obispo market, the opening of our Santa Cruz branch, merit increases for all employees, and to a lesser extent, increases in various other general operating areas also contributed to the increased level of expenses.
The increase as compared to the trailing period of December 31, 2020 is primarily attributed to the transition expense of an executive officer.
Balance Sheet Summary
The Company's total assets increased $228.7 million or 35.42% to $874.4 million as compared to the quarter ending March 31, 2020.
Total loans outstanding totaled $619.4 million as of March 31, 2021. This represents an $88.9 million increase or 16.77% from the quarter ending March 31, 2020 outstanding balance of $530.5 million. The Company's loan growth was driven by $118.4 million in PPP loan originations, $18.8 million in organic loan growth, and partially offset by $48.3 in payoffs from our residential mortgage portfolio.
The investment portfolio increased $117.5 million or 184.34% to $181.2 million from an outstanding balance of $63.7 million as of March 31, 2020. As mentioned above, incoming cashflows from prepaying assets and deposit growth were also significantly deployed in bonds. The majority of the investments were made in mortgage-backed securities, floating rate securities, and to a lesser extent in municipal securities.
Total deposits totaled $787.8 million as of March 31, 2021. This represents a $215.8 million increase or 37.74% from the quarter ending March 31, 2020 outstanding balance of $572.0 million. Growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts accounted $148.4 million or 68.77% of the total deposit growth over the twelve months ending on March 31, 2021. The majority of this growth was associated with PPP loan proceeds which our customers deposited with the Bank.
The balance of the deposit growth was distributed among interest-bearing deposit accounts with the exception of time deposits which decreased by approximately $5.1 million to $14.3 million
Asset Quality
At March 31, 2021, non-performing assets were 0.35% of the Company's total assets, compared with 0.08% at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was 1.43% of outstanding loans, compared to 1.40% at March 31, 2020, respectively. The Bank recorded net recoveries of $12 thousand in each of the first quarters of 2021 and 2020.
As of March 31, 2021, the Company does not have any outstanding loan deferments or forbearances stemming from COVID-19.
1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
($ in 000s, except per share data)
Assets
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|3/31/2020
Cash and due from banks
|$
|11,497
|$
|9,304
|$
|6,966
|$
|6,582
Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank
|47,158
|97,462
|38,715
|30,071
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|181,201
|106,214
|59,649
|63,728
Loans held for sale
|-
|-
|442
|-
Construction/land (including farmland)
|19,331
|17,097
|15,850
|21,193
Residential 1 to 4 units
|87,736
|102,688
|115,881
|136,014
Home equity lines of credit
|5,400
|5,955
|6,034
|7,656
Multifamily
|84,942
|84,704
|79,693
|57,900
Owner occupied commercial real estate
|68,189
|72,427
|70,935
|73,488
Investor commercial real estate
|176,709
|174,437
|173,557
|171,266
Commercial and industrial
|49,314
|47,550
|48,812
|50,460
Paycheck Protection Program
|118,381
|90,382
|106,559
|-
Other loans
|9,434
|9,914
|10,877
|12,510
Total loans held for investment
|619,436
|605,154
|628,198
|530,487
Allowance for loan losses
|(8,828
|)
|(8,816
|)
|(8,804
|)
|(7,431
|)
Net loans held for investment
|610,608
|596,338
|619,394
|523,056
Other assets
|24,003
|23,233
|23,856
|22,323
Total assets
|$
|874,467
|$
|832,551
|$
|749,022
|$
|645,760
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|3/31/2020
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|$
|401,123
|$
|386,711
|$
|356,730
|$
|252,760
Interest bearing checking accounts
|58,612
|65,686
|54,228
|41,857
Money market
|185,841
|159,509
|128,039
|158,178
Savings
|127,940
|121,148
|105,431
|99,789
Time
|14,317
|15,284
|17,147
|19,400
Interest bearing deposits
|386,710
|361,627
|304,845
|319,224
Total deposits
|787,833
|748,338
|661,575
|571,984
Other liabilities
|12,249
|9,880
|15,059
|4,961
Shareholders' equity
|74,385
|74,333
|72,388
|68,815
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|874,467
|$
|832,551
|$
|749,022
|$
|645,760
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
Operating Results Data
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|3/31/2020
Loans
|$
|6,600
|$
|6,531
|$
|6,133
|$
|5,683
Investment securities
|455
|266
|253
|375
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|44
|44
|44
|62
Other income
|9
|11
|7
|68
Interest expense
|242
|226
|212
|323
Net interest income
|6,866
|6,626
|6,225
|5,865
Provision for loan losses
|-
|-
|650
|825
Noninterest income
|191
|233
|326
|288
Salaries and benefits expense
|3,144
|2,937
|2,704
|2,824
Occupancy expense
|418
|408
|390
|363
Data and item processing
|251
|249
|225
|221
Furniture and equipment
|116
|131
|127
|191
Professional services
|178
|123
|350
|161
Other
|811
|792
|782
|735
Total noninterest expenses
|4,918
|4,640
|4,578
|4,495
Income before provision for income taxes
|2,139
|2,219
|1,323
|833
Provision for income taxes
|602
|626
|370
|225
Net income
|$
|1,537
|$
|1,593
|$
|953
|$
|608
Asset Quality
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
3/31/2020
Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest
$-
$-
$-
$-
Nonaccrual restructured loans
-
-
-
-
Other nonaccrual loans
3,100
1,299
1,535
492
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$3,100
$1,299
$1,535
$492
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.43%
1.46%
1.40%
1.40%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
284.77%
678.68%
573.55%
1510.37%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.50%
0.21%
0.24%
0.09%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.35%
0.16%
0.20%
0.08%
|Three Months Ended
Selected Average Balances
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|3/31/2020
Gross loans
|$
|615,088
|$
|618,458
|$
|628,889
|$
|519,468
Investment securities
|124,642
|75,020
|61,323
|65,163
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|3,534
|3,534
|3,534
|3,501
Other interest earning assets
|45,417
|46,969
|24,815
|21,463
Total interest earning assets
|$
|788,681
|$
|743,981
|$
|718,561
|$
|609,595
Total assets
|$
|813,566
|$
|769,694
|$
|741,263
|$
|633,623
Interest bearing checking accounts
|$
|59,229
|$
|54,120
|$
|47,246
|$
|42,092
Money market
|157,959
|136,535
|127,094
|132,363
Savings
|124,342
|111,468
|105,548
|103,156
Time deposits
|14,690
|15,937
|17,748
|19,367
Total interest bearing deposits
|356,220
|318,060
|297,636
|296,978
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|372,019
|364,571
|356,738
|262,416
Total deposits
|$
|728,239
|$
|682,631
|$
|654,374
|$
|559,394
Borrowings
|$
|5,000
|$
|8,261
|$
|10,000
|$
|-
Shareholders' equity
|$
|75,221
|$
|73,488
|$
|71,849
|$
|69,006
|Three Months Ended
Selected Financial Ratios
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|3/31/2020
Return on average total assets
|0.77
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.38
|%
Return on average shareholders' equity
|8.29
|%
|8.60
|%
|5.26
|%
|3.53
|%
Net interest margin
|3.55
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.87
|%
Net interest income to average total assets
|3.42
|%
|3.42
|%
|3.33
|%
|3.71
|%
Efficiency ratio
|69.69
|%
|67.65
|%
|69.88
|%
|73.06
|%
Regulatory Capital and Ratios
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|3/31/2020
Common equity tier 1 capital
|$
|74,132
|$
|72,461
|$
|70,831
|$
|68,150
Tier 1 regulatory capital
|$
|74,132
|$
|72,461
|$
|70,831
|$
|68,150
Total regulatory capital
|$
|80,863
|$
|78,957
|$
|77,117
|$
|74,404
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.14
|%
|9.44
|%
|9.58
|%
|10.77
|%
Common equity tier 1 risk based capital ratio
|13.83
|%
|14.01
|%
|14.16
|%
|13.66
|%
Tier 1 capital ratio
|13.83
|%
|14.01
|%
|14.16
|%
|13.66
|%
Total risk based capital ratio
|15.08
|%
|15.27
|%
|15.42
|%
|14.91
|%
About 1st Capital Bancorp
1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank's primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank's website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.
Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "target," "plans," "may increase," "may fluctuate," "may result in," "are projected," and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank's market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank's businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including pandemics, terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank's control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
This news release is available at the www.1stCapital.bank internet site for no charge.
For further information, please contact:
Samuel D. Jimenez
or
Tamara S. Allen
Chief Executive Officer
Interim Chief Financial Officer
831.264.4057 office
831.264.4014 office
Sam.Jimenez@1stCapitalBank.com
Tamara.Allen@1stCapitalBank.com
