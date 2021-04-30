1st Capital Bank: 1st Capital Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / 1st Capital Bancorp (the "Company), (OTC Pink:FISB), the $875 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.54 million or $0.27 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This compares to $608 thousand, or $0.11 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and $1.59 million, or $0.28 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights

Performance highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to quarter ending March 31, 2020, and the quarter ending December 31, 2020:

? For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company's return on average equity was 8.29%, as compared to 3.53% and 8.60% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

? For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company's return on average assets was 0.77%, as compared to 0.38% and 0.82% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

? For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company's net interest margin was 3.55%, as compared to 3.87% and 3.54% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

? For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company's efficiency ratio was 69.69%, as compared to 73.06% and 67.65% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

? For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company's provision expense for loan losses was $0, as compared to $825 thousand and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

? For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company's nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.35%, as compared to 0.08% and 0.16% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

? As of March 31, 2021, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $874.4 million, $787.8 million, and $619.4 million, respectively.

"Despite the lingering challenges posed by COVID-19, our first quarter financial results are solid and reflect the continuing efforts of our dedicated team of bankers in serving our customers throughout our Central Coast communities," stated Sam Jimenez Chief Executive Officer. "Our credit quality and capital levels remain strong, positioning us well for continued growth as California and our local economies recover from the effects of the pandemic."

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

000s, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, Change Dec 31, Change 2021 2020 Amount % 2020 Amount % Operating Results Data Interest income $7,108 $6,188 $920 15% $6,852 $256 4% Interest expense 242 323 (81) -25% 226 16 7% Net interest income 6,866 5,865 1,001 17% 6,626 240 4% Provision for loan losses - 825 (825) -100% - - - Noninterest income 191 288 (97) -34% 233 (42) -18% Noninterest expenses 4,918 4,495 423 9% 4,640 278 6% Income before provision for income taxes 2,139 833 1,306 157% 2,219 (80) -4% Provision for income taxes 602 225 377 168% 626 (24) -4% Net income $1,537 $608 $929 153% $1,593 $(56) -4%

Assets Cash and due from banks $11,497 $6,582 $4,915 75% $9,304 $2,193 24% Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank 47,158 30,071 17,087 57% 97,462 (50,304) -52% Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 181,201 63,728 117,473 184% 106,214 74,987 71% Total loans 619,436 530,487 88,949 17% 605,154 14,282 2% Allowance for loan losses (8,828) (7,431) (1,397) 19% (8,816) (12) 0% Net loans 610,608 523,056 87,552 17% 596,338 14,270 2% Other Assets 24,003 22,323 1,680 8% 23,233 770 3% Total assets $874,467 $645,760 $228,707 35% $832,551 $41,916 5% Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest bearing demand deposits $401,123 $252,760 $148,363 59% $386,711 $14,412 4% Interest bearing checking accounts 58,612 41,857 16,755 40% 65,686 (7,074) -11% Money market 185,841 158,178 27,663 17% 159,509 26,332 17% Savings 127,940 99,789 28,151 28% 121,148 6,792 6% Time 14,317 19,400 (5,083) -26% 15,284 (967) -6% Interest bearing deposits 386,710 319,224 67,486 21% 361,627 25,083 7% Total deposits 787,833 571,984 215,849 38% 748,338 39,495 5% Other liabilities 12,249 4,961 7,288 147% 9,880 2,369 24% Shareholders' equity 74,385 68,815 5,570 8% 74,333 52 0% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $874,467 $645,760 $228,707 35% $832,551 $41,916 5% Shares outstanding 5,571,545 5,528,218 43,327 1% 5,570,021 1,524 0% Earnings per share basic $0.28 $0.11 $0.17 155% $0.29 $-0.01 -4% Earnings per share diluted $0.27 $0.11 $0.16 145% $0.28 $-0.01 -4% Nominal and tangible book value per share $13.35 $12.45 $0.90 7% $13.35 $0.00 0%

FIRST QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS SUMMARY

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The Company's first quarter 2021 net interest income increased $1.0 million or 17.07% as compared with the quarter ending March 31, 2020 and $240 thousand or 3.62%, compared with the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The increase from the same period a year ago was driven almost exclusively from revenue generation from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans while the increase over the trailing quarter was primarily driven from an increased level of investment securities.

The Company's net interest margin decreased by 32 basis points (bps) or 8.27% when compared to the quarter ending March 31, 2020, and was generally flat relative to the quarter ending December 31, 2020.

The 32 bps decrease compared to the same period a year ago was driven by a significant amount of the Company's earning assets re-pricing lower as a result of 150 bps reduction of the Federal Funds rate in March of 2020. The net interest margin remained flat relative to the trailing quarter due to a combination of exchanging incoming cash flows from prepaying residential mortgage loans and deposit growth for newly generated PPP loan originations and securities purchases.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company did not make any provisions for loan losses in the quarter ending March 31, 2021, as compared to $825 thousand and $0 in the quarter ending March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2020, respectively. Uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and the potential negative impact on our clients and asset quality dictated the provisions made in the same period a year ago. Improving economic conditions and diminished concern with the Company's asset quality eliminated the need for any additional provisions for loan losses in the trailing quarter of December 31, 2020.

Noninterest Expenses

The Company's first quarter 2021 non-interest expenses increased $423 thousand and $278 thousand or 9.41% and 5.99%, as compared with quarter ending March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

The increases in both comparative periods is centered in salaries and benefits. In regards to the same period ending March 31, 2020, the addition of 11 employees, including a team of Relationship Managers in our San Luis Obispo market, the opening of our Santa Cruz branch, merit increases for all employees, and to a lesser extent, increases in various other general operating areas also contributed to the increased level of expenses.

The increase as compared to the trailing period of December 31, 2020 is primarily attributed to the transition expense of an executive officer.

Balance Sheet Summary

The Company's total assets increased $228.7 million or 35.42% to $874.4 million as compared to the quarter ending March 31, 2020.

Total loans outstanding totaled $619.4 million as of March 31, 2021. This represents an $88.9 million increase or 16.77% from the quarter ending March 31, 2020 outstanding balance of $530.5 million. The Company's loan growth was driven by $118.4 million in PPP loan originations, $18.8 million in organic loan growth, and partially offset by $48.3 in payoffs from our residential mortgage portfolio.

The investment portfolio increased $117.5 million or 184.34% to $181.2 million from an outstanding balance of $63.7 million as of March 31, 2020. As mentioned above, incoming cashflows from prepaying assets and deposit growth were also significantly deployed in bonds. The majority of the investments were made in mortgage-backed securities, floating rate securities, and to a lesser extent in municipal securities.

Total deposits totaled $787.8 million as of March 31, 2021. This represents a $215.8 million increase or 37.74% from the quarter ending March 31, 2020 outstanding balance of $572.0 million. Growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts accounted $148.4 million or 68.77% of the total deposit growth over the twelve months ending on March 31, 2021. The majority of this growth was associated with PPP loan proceeds which our customers deposited with the Bank.

The balance of the deposit growth was distributed among interest-bearing deposit accounts with the exception of time deposits which decreased by approximately $5.1 million to $14.3 million

Asset Quality

At March 31, 2021, non-performing assets were 0.35% of the Company's total assets, compared with 0.08% at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was 1.43% of outstanding loans, compared to 1.40% at March 31, 2020, respectively. The Bank recorded net recoveries of $12 thousand in each of the first quarters of 2021 and 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company does not have any outstanding loan deferments or forbearances stemming from COVID-19.

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($ in 000s, except per share data)

Assets 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 3/31/2020 Cash and due from banks $ 11,497 $ 9,304 $ 6,966 $ 6,582 Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank 47,158 97,462 38,715 30,071 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 181,201 106,214 59,649 63,728 Loans held for sale - - 442 - Construction/land (including farmland) 19,331 17,097 15,850 21,193 Residential 1 to 4 units 87,736 102,688 115,881 136,014 Home equity lines of credit 5,400 5,955 6,034 7,656 Multifamily 84,942 84,704 79,693 57,900 Owner occupied commercial real estate 68,189 72,427 70,935 73,488 Investor commercial real estate 176,709 174,437 173,557 171,266 Commercial and industrial 49,314 47,550 48,812 50,460 Paycheck Protection Program 118,381 90,382 106,559 - Other loans 9,434 9,914 10,877 12,510 Total loans held for investment 619,436 605,154 628,198 530,487 Allowance for loan losses (8,828 ) (8,816 ) (8,804 ) (7,431 ) Net loans held for investment 610,608 596,338 619,394 523,056 Other assets 24,003 23,233 23,856 22,323 Total assets $ 874,467 $ 832,551 $ 749,022 $ 645,760 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 3/31/2020 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 401,123 $ 386,711 $ 356,730 $ 252,760 Interest bearing checking accounts 58,612 65,686 54,228 41,857 Money market 185,841 159,509 128,039 158,178 Savings 127,940 121,148 105,431 99,789 Time 14,317 15,284 17,147 19,400 Interest bearing deposits 386,710 361,627 304,845 319,224 Total deposits 787,833 748,338 661,575 571,984 Other liabilities 12,249 9,880 15,059 4,961 Shareholders' equity 74,385 74,333 72,388 68,815 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 874,467 $ 832,551 $ 749,022 $ 645,760

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Operating Results Data 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 3/31/2020 Loans $ 6,600 $ 6,531 $ 6,133 $ 5,683 Investment securities 455 266 253 375 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 44 44 44 62 Other income 9 11 7 68 Interest expense 242 226 212 323 Net interest income 6,866 6,626 6,225 5,865 Provision for loan losses - - 650 825 Noninterest income 191 233 326 288 Salaries and benefits expense 3,144 2,937 2,704 2,824 Occupancy expense 418 408 390 363 Data and item processing 251 249 225 221 Furniture and equipment 116 131 127 191 Professional services 178 123 350 161 Other 811 792 782 735 Total noninterest expenses 4,918 4,640 4,578 4,495 Income before provision for income taxes 2,139 2,219 1,323 833 Provision for income taxes 602 626 370 225 Net income $ 1,537 $ 1,593 $ 953 $ 608

Asset Quality 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 3/31/2020 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $- $- $- $- Nonaccrual restructured loans - - - - Other nonaccrual loans 3,100 1,299 1,535 492 Other real estate owned - - - - Total nonperforming assets $3,100 $1,299 $1,535 $492 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.43% 1.46% 1.40% 1.40% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 284.77% 678.68% 573.55% 1510.37% Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.50% 0.21% 0.24% 0.09% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35% 0.16% 0.20% 0.08%

Three Months Ended Selected Average Balances 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 3/31/2020 Gross loans $ 615,088 $ 618,458 $ 628,889 $ 519,468 Investment securities 124,642 75,020 61,323 65,163 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,534 3,534 3,534 3,501 Other interest earning assets 45,417 46,969 24,815 21,463 Total interest earning assets $ 788,681 $ 743,981 $ 718,561 $ 609,595 Total assets $ 813,566 $ 769,694 $ 741,263 $ 633,623 Interest bearing checking accounts $ 59,229 $ 54,120 $ 47,246 $ 42,092 Money market 157,959 136,535 127,094 132,363 Savings 124,342 111,468 105,548 103,156 Time deposits 14,690 15,937 17,748 19,367 Total interest bearing deposits 356,220 318,060 297,636 296,978 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 372,019 364,571 356,738 262,416 Total deposits $ 728,239 $ 682,631 $ 654,374 $ 559,394 Borrowings $ 5,000 $ 8,261 $ 10,000 $ - Shareholders' equity $ 75,221 $ 73,488 $ 71,849 $ 69,006 Three Months Ended Selected Financial Ratios 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 3/31/2020 Return on average total assets 0.77 % 0.82 % 0.51 % 0.38 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.29 % 8.60 % 5.26 % 3.53 % Net interest margin 3.55 % 3.54 % 3.45 % 3.87 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.42 % 3.42 % 3.33 % 3.71 % Efficiency ratio 69.69 % 67.65 % 69.88 % 73.06 %

Regulatory Capital and Ratios 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 3/31/2020 Common equity tier 1 capital $ 74,132 $ 72,461 $ 70,831 $ 68,150 Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 74,132 $ 72,461 $ 70,831 $ 68,150 Total regulatory capital $ 80,863 $ 78,957 $ 77,117 $ 74,404 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.14 % 9.44 % 9.58 % 10.77 % Common equity tier 1 risk based capital ratio 13.83 % 14.01 % 14.16 % 13.66 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.83 % 14.01 % 14.16 % 13.66 % Total risk based capital ratio 15.08 % 15.27 % 15.42 % 14.91 %

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank's primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank's website is www.1stCapital.bank . The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.

Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "target," "plans," "may increase," "may fluctuate," "may result in," "are projected," and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank's market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank's businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including pandemics, terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank's control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

