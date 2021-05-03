-The EGR North America Awards has selected FansUnite as a nominee for the prestigious Full-Service and Sportsbook Platform Provider Awards-

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2021) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been shortlisted for the 2021 EGR North America Awards' Full-Service Platform Provider and Sportsbook Platform Provider Awards.

Considered the gold standard in the industry, the EGR Awards recognize and reward the top suppliers and operators in the fast-growing North American online gaming market. The recipients of the EGR awards will be selected based on their achievements in advancing the gaming industry across various verticals.

In the 'full-service platform provider' category, FansUnite has been nominated as one of two finalists alongside GAN Limited, one of the largest U.S. iGaming solutions. In the 'sportsbook platform provider' category, the Company will be competing against prominent online gambling companies such as IGT PlaySports, Kambi and Scientific Games for the award.

"Widely regarded as one of the premier gaming awards in North America, the EGR Awards celebrates the accomplishments of leading gaming companies in North America," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "Given the growing demand for online gambling, our committed team remains focused on our vision of providing innovative B2B software while enabling growth across our entire ecosystem of assets. We are proud to see that our efforts are being recognized for the second straight year at the EGR Awards alongside well-established North American operators who are collectively improving, innovating, and leading the global gaming market."

The full listing of companies nominated can be viewed here:

https://www.egrnorthamericaawards.com/page/1807846/2021-shortlist-

The winners will be announced at EGR's virtual awards ceremony on May 26, 2021.

FansUnite today also announced that it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), a leading New York City-based communications firm. KCSA and the Company's management team will create a comprehensive, strategic communications program to lead the Company's public and investor relations programs. For its services, KCSA will receive US$15,000 per month. The term of the engagement will initially be six months and then ongoing on a month-to-month basis with the Company's right to terminate on 30 days' notice.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. The principal business is operating the FansUnite Sportsbook and the website of its wholly-owned subsidiary, McBookie Limited, offering online gaming services to the UK market. FansUnite is also a provider of technology solutions, products and services in the gaming and entertainment industry and looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

